Larry Tye: We can end America's love affair with bullies

As Donald Trump nears the end of his term, critics are issuing bloodcurdling assessments of the 45th president’s performance. His shouting-match style in the debate with Democrat Joe Biden was unprecedented! His slanderous name-calling has reached a low never heard before! And his lies about his own health were misleading like no other political leader before him!
Nothing could be further from the truth. Outrageous, yes, but in these and other aspects of his presidency, Trump has in fact been cribbing from one of the greatest liars and finger pointers in American history.
It was “Low-Blow” Joe McCarthy who in the 1950s pioneered the barn-burning style that Trump retooled against Biden in last month’s face-off in Cleveland. It’s what got the Wisconsin senator not just noticed, but dreaded by fellow senators and officials from the State Department, Voice of America and other agencies who were summoned before his Star Chamber. It also helped bring him down during the infamous Army-McCarthy hearings in 1954.
Performing on the biggest stage of his career, McCarthy wouldn’t yield when even an inch could have made him seem gracious. He took to extremes the devices of embellishment and repetition that had served him so well during the four long years of his Red-baiting crusade. He did finally turn around most who had dismissed him as a cynic — by now he was the truest of believers — but he exhibited the myopia of a zealot. The more his broadcast audience saw this senator ignore not just parliamentary procedure but common courtesy, the less it listened to him. Pundits blamed the public’s turning on him on his beard stubble, bald pate, perspiration-soaked shirt and brow, and newly-flabby body, but Americans were smarter than that. His undoing was behaving like a bully. Sounds familiar?
Familiar, too, is the name-calling. Trump calls Biden “Sleepy Joe” or “Creepy Joe” and brands Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris a “monster” and a “Communist.” The president’s fellow Republican McCarthy was more creative in his smearing, dubbing Democratic Senator William Benton “Little Willie Benton, Connecticut’s mental midget.” Margaret Chase Smith, the Maine senator who with six fellow moderate Republicans called out McCarthy, became “Snow White and the Six Dwarfs.” As for Ralph Flanders, the Vermont Republican who perpetually mocked his Badger State colleague, McCarthy snickered: “They should get a man with a net and take him to a good quiet place.”
When it came to lying, there was no outdoing McCarthy, who launched his anti-Communist assault by insisting he had a list of 205 card-carrying Reds lurking at the Department of State. The truth was that the senator didn’t have the names he claimed. He had no numbers that meant anything. If there were undercover Soviet agents in the State Department, Senator McCarthy didn’t know who they were or how to find out. (One critic joked that the senator couldn’t find a Red in Red Square on May Day.)
One of those he accused, a fastidious political science professor from Johns Hopkins named Owen Lattimore, rightly concluded that “McCarthy is a master not only of the big lie but of the middle-sized lie and the little ball-bearing lie that rolls around and around and helps the wheels of the lie machinery to turn over.” That ability to spin the truth would inspire poetry from an army of McCarthy profilers, with Richard Rovere crowning him the “champion liar … He lied in his teeth and in the teeth of the truth; he lied vividly and with a bold imagination; he lied, often, with very little pretense to be telling the truth.” Steward and Joseph Alsop, brothers and influential columnists in the McCarthy era, lyrically observed that the senator is “the only major politician in the country who can be labeled ‘liar’ without fear of libel.” (Less lyrically, McCarthy referred to the brothers as the “Allslops.”)
The connection between McCarthy and Trump is more than speculative. Attorney Roy Marcus Cohn served as McCarthy’s ingenious and imperious protégé in the early 1950s. Thirty years later, Cohn became the bare-knuckled preceptor to a young Trump as he was entering the cutthroat world of New York real estate. This snarling front man was the pulsing artery, channeling the senator’s playbook to the eventual commander-in-chief.
McCarthy, of course, wasn’t the only bully Trump has learned from. A unique strain of demagoguery has pulsed through America’s veins from its founding days. Among the earliest made-in-the-USA demagogues was Congressman Lewis Charles Levin, a leader of the appropriately named Know-Nothing Party, who in the mid-1800s became a mouthpiece for xenophobic anti-Catholicism, and especially anti–Irish Catholicism. Fifteen years later, President Andrew Johnson singled out different scapegoats, railing against establishment elites and newly freed slaves. “Pitchfork Ben” Tillman used his time as South Carolina’s governor and senator to replace the racially progressive Reconstruction laws that unnerved Johnson with a Jim Crow segregation system that whites in the Palmetto State called Redemption.
In the 1930s, when fascists and militarists were seizing power in Germany, Italy, Japan, and elsewhere, America produced its own variations in William Dudley Pelley’s Silver Shirt Legion, George E. Deatherage’s Knights of the White Camellia, the Rev. Gerald L. K. Smith’s America First Party and Fritz Julius Kuhn’s German American Bund. Catholic priest Charles Edward Coughlin, the father of hate radio, reached an audience of 30 million with his pro-fascist, anti-Semitic venom until FDR (Coughlin said that stood for Franklin Double-Crossing Roosevelt) and the Vatican drove him off the airwaves in 1939.
The label “demagogue” was and is used so often that it loses its ability to alarm. But monocrats are real and frightening, as Huey Long made clear in the early 1900s. This champion of the little man and defier of the new industrial order emerged from the hill country of Louisiana to bewitch and bedevil wide swaths of the nation. As governor, the Democrat smashed his Democratic as well as Republican opponents, and amassed dictator-like powers.
What that all-American rogues’ gallery had in common was the impulse to exploit the circumstances of their times, whether it was resentment over a crumbling racial hierarchy or anxiety about economic upheaval. All professed to be men or women of the people, and each used flattery, manipulation, and enchantment to attain his or her disguised ends. None felt bound by constitutions, social norms, or any other rule. Coughlin, Tillman, Long and the rest understood, as a matter of instinct in service of ambition, just how effective it was to sow divisions in the population. Who the straw man was didn’t matter. It could set white versus black, gentile against Jew, poor opposing rich. Lies, bombast, and fear mongering were just the tactics. The underlying strategy was us against them, and it was no accident that we were in the majority.
As gut-wrenching as their tales are, McCarthy and his fellow firebrands offer a heartening message as Election Day nears: every one of those autocrats fell even faster than they rose, once America saw through them and reclaimed its better self. It’s up to the voters now. Do we bring to an end next month America's decades-long love affair with bullies, or pave the way for President Trump to eclipse even our archetypal demagogue, “Low Blow” Joe McCarthy?
Larry Tye is a former Boston Globe reporter and author of seven previous books, including bestselling biographies of Bobby Kennedy and Satchel Paige. His book "Demagogue: The Life and Long Shadow of Senator Joseph McCarthy” was released in July.
