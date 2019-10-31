Beginning logic students can learn a distinction between using a word and mentioning a word that might be of service in the ongoing dispute about the Madison Metropolitan School District’s zero tolerance policy.
This policy calls for the dismissal of staff members who use a notorious and sadly familiar racial slur. In recent weeks, this policy resulted in the firing of a security guard at West High School, who mentioned the word in the course of upbraiding a student for directing it at him (he has since been reinstated). Less recently, but only now coming to light, was MMSD’s decision to discipline a social worker at Nuestro Mundo Community School, who mentioned the word in a meeting with other staff members in order to provide a colleague with an example of the kind of language students use. In addition to these two cases, MMSD has applied the policy to an unknown number of staff members in the past year (but at least seven).
I do not know the details in all of these cases, but those that involve the security guard and the social worker are clear enough, and they point to a profound injustice. To see why, let’s return to the logical distinction I mentioned above.
Some utterances use a word, but other utterances, like those of the security guard and the social worker, mention a word. For instance, I use the word ‘badger’ in the following sentence: “Badgers live underground.” On the other hand, the sentence, “‘Badgers’ has seven letters,” is not about badgers, but about the word used to refer to badgers. "Badgers: is mentioned in that sentence, not used. The difference between using a word and mentioning a word can make all the difference as to whether a sentence makes sense. “Badgers are mammals,” makes sense, but “‘Badgers’ are mammals,” is nonsense because words can’t be mammals.
Now let’s consider a situation like the one Sandra Rivera, the social worker at Nuestro Mundo Community School, finds herself in. She mentioned a word in a meeting. Someone at the meeting, following protocol, reported the incident to MMSD. MMSD then applied its zero tolerance policy that sees no difference between mentioning a despicable word, as Rivera did, and using a despicable word, as a racist might. Of course, MMSD is not alone in failing to notice the difference between mentioning a word and using a word. In his Oct. 26 Wisconsin State Journal article on MMSD’s treatment of Rivera (“Social worker ensnared by School District’s zero-tolerance policy on N-word speaks out”), the reporter Chris Rickert states repeatedly that Rivera used the “N-word.” But Rivera never used the N-word. She mentioned it.
Sticks and stones can harm people. I believe that words can also harm people, but a policy that offers a blanket condemnation of any utterance of a word, regardless of whether the word is used or mentioned, is shortsighted. It neglects a distinction that can make all the difference when trying to determine whether an utterance causes harm.
Larry Shapiro is a philosophy professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
