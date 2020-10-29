Larry Levine: Dropping political labels would fuel open dialogue about health policies

Election season is upon us, and our national divisions are exacerbated as politicians and pundits attempt to manipulate and polarize us with labels such as “right wing,” “far left,” “moderate” and “socialist.”
In a culture which condenses itself into 280 characters, labels and slogans banish questions and substitute stereotypes and oversimplifications. Why don’t we take a national breath — at least for the time it takes to read this op-ed — and think about what goals we want to achieve for ourselves, our kids, and our elders? Once we specify goals, let’s clarify our values. It’s only then that we have made space for serious consideration and debate on the policies to implement them.
As a children's hospital CEO, I offer the following health care goals for your consideration:
- Quality health care available to all Americans, regardless of income or preexisting conditions.
- Access to care without unreasonable denial by any entity — be it government or insurance companies — solely based on cost.
- The ability to see your choice of physician and use the hospital you want.
- Comprehensive care that includes behavioral health care.
- Medicines available at reasonable and affordable prices.
- Investment in research that is critical to finding new cures and treatments.
If you share these goals, as I think most Americans do, our next task is more difficult — to define and agree on our values. These will guide us in evaluating which policy options best achieve our goals. To help define our values, let us ask one overarching question: to what extent do we as Americans feel a collective responsibility toward each other?
Our nation has traditionally emphasized “rugged individualism,” rather than a sense of shared social responsibility. But as our middle class continues to shrink, more and more Americans believe that their children’s standard of living will be lower than their own. Poverty, hunger and homelessness are on the rise, while our health care outcomes continue to fall well below those of most European countries. Now that we are 43rd from the top of national life expectancies and lead the world in COVID-19 deaths, let’s recognize that the values of the frontier no longer serve us best. The doctrine of social Darwinism, that would only award quality health care to those with economic strength and social advantage, should be discarded.
Imagine a house on fire. Should the fire trucks wait in the station while the fire department checks the home’s worth? Should the number of trucks or firemen responding depend on the income of its inhabitants? Should water or foam be rationed, or be available only after prepayment?
Or should the size and danger of the fire be the sole consideration? Like a house fire, health care — and its denial — can be a matter of life and death, and even small fires that are not quickly dealt with can lead to larger and more disastrous fires.
As a children’s hospital CEO, I have witnessed, again and again, the suffering families of sick children endure. Overwhelmed with worry about their child, they are forced to simultaneously deal with the burdens and complexities of insurance coverage, limits on lengths of stay, restrictions on care providers, and concerns about how to pay for medicines.
If we as a nation have learned nothing else this year, we know each of us will be impacted by sickness in our lifetime; each of us will have to confront the limits of government or private coverage; and each of us can benefit enormously from policies rooted in a shared sense of social responsibility, so that we can simply focus on getting well. Collective responsibility is good economics, as well. A society that does not look out for its neighbors across the nation is going to pay the bill — a much larger bill — in the long run. An ounce of prevention truly is worth a pound of cure.
As we enter this highly charged election season, let’s have dialogues around goals and values, free from political labelling. If we strive for a national consensus on health care goals, powered by values of communal responsibility, we can then move to thoughtfully considering how to pay for these goals through examining our existing and proposed national funding priorities, determining fair tax policies, and evaluating the basic structures and incentives our health care system is, or should be, built upon.
Because no one wants a fire truck to pass them by.
Larry Levine is the president and CEO of Blythedale Children’s Hospital in Westchester County, New York, a position he has held for the last 20 years. He is a graduate of the University of Michigan School of Public Health.
