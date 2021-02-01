Larry Gallup: GOP's maskless meetings are reckless and illegal

Freshman Rep. Lee Snodgrass, D-Appleton, was moved to tweet: “The WI State Assembly is a hostile (and now dangerous) work environment. Legislators are having to choose between their health, health of their staff, families and communities or being in person for floor session.”

It is also a violation of the spirit, if not the letter, of the state’s open meetings law.

Under Section 19.89, “No duly elected or appointed member of a governmental body may be excluded from any meeting of such body. Unless the rules of a governmental body provide to the contrary, no member of the body may be excluded from any meeting of a subunit of that governmental body.”

But members are excluded, when attending means potential exposure to a deadly virus.

Some local public bodies are also effectively breaking the open meetings law by their reckless conduct.

Last summer, the Menasha City Council denied an alderman’s request to attend a meeting virtually due to age and health concerns. After an outcry, it changed course, requiring masks at its meetings and allowing people to attend virtually.