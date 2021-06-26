 Skip to main content
Lakes are greener than lawns for the win
YOU TOON

Lakes are greener than lawns for the win

Winning Algae You Toon

Dennis Dahler of Madison is this week’s You Toon winner.

Congratulations, Dennis!

His caption about algae blooms beat out more than 90 entries. Dahler wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.

Runners-up and their suggested captions include:

  • Jeff Landorf of Monroe: "You’re looking a little green in the gills."
  • John Andres of Sun Prairie: "Look at the bright side: With the DNR's PFAS warning, at least we won't get eaten."
  • Jerry J. Murphy of Monona: "It's like a sauna, with mold."

Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.

