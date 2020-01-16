Lakeland (Florida) Ledger: No pay for play in the NCAA

Yet to us the main point is that this will open the door to further hypocrisy, on the NCAA’s part, that many of these athletes are students first. We already know that blue-chip recruits who head to top basketball factories to major in “one and done” — meaning the college game is a brief, one-season stop en route to the NBA. College football is not far behind — with more players seeking the draft as soon as they become eligible before their senior year.

The solution that allows these players to make dough and for colleges to quit pretending they are in school for an education is right in front of us. ...

On Jan. 14 at the RP Funding Center, the Lakeland Magic lost to the Delaware Blue Coats, an affiliate of the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers, in an NBA G League contest.

The G League is the NBA’s minor leagues: a proving ground where basketball players make money — base salary of at least $35,000 a year — while honing their skills in pursuit of the dream of one day playing against, or perhaps with, the likes of LeBron James, Steph Curry or Giannis Antetokounmpo in front of thousands in an actual NBA arena.