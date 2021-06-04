Lake perils demand safer canoes — State Journal editorial from 100 years ago

This State Journal editorial ran on June 4, 1921:

We are never oblivious of the beauty of our lakes, but too often we forget their dangers. They are not treacherous in any special sense, but peril lurks upon them as upon any other bodies of water large enough to be occasionally the scenes of rough going and sudden squalls.

In calm weather their serenity is inviting, but we should not forget that 20 minutes from shore places one in a position to be quickly at the mercy of a bad change.

Doubtless the greatest single hazard is canoeing, a delightful sport to which roughening waters add zest. Precautions against disaster have been taken by those who rent canoes, but rules seem insufficient to dissuade the adventurous.

They should be stiffened, and any who violate them should be forbidden the further use of canoes. Swimmers should stick to chartered waters at the beaches, and should avoid foolhardy hazards.

Six to eight lives every year is too great a price to pay for the ventures of pleasure. Most of the canoes one may rent have no air chambers. In warm weather, these safety devices often mean the difference between life and death.