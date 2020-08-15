La Follette may lead GOP bolt -- State Journal report from 100 years ago

This State Journal report ran on June 14, 1920:

A third political party to contest in the coming presidential campaign will be launched in Chicago July 10.

The committee of 48 issued the call for the convention.

The announcement declares candidates for the presidency, vice presidency, Congress and numerous state tickets will be put in the field.

U.S. Sen. Robert La Follette of Wisconsin has been mentioned as prospective presidential timber of the new party.

The nonpartisan league will be an important factor.

Scouts from the various bodies that have been instrumental in bringing these elements together, and arranging for the conventions, which are scheduled to begin on July 10, and last for three days, were on the ground all through the Republican convention watching proceedings. One of the men, who was here to survey its doings, said shortly after the convention had adjourned:

“If the Democratic National Convention at San Francisco will do as well for our cause as has the Republican National Convention just ended, there will be some fun. A reactionary nominee by the Democrats will, in my opinion, make a third ticket certain, and pave the way for a third-party victory.”