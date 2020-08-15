You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
La Follette may lead GOP bolt -- State Journal report from 100 years ago
0 comments
WHAT WE SAID 100 YEARS AGO

La Follette may lead GOP bolt -- State Journal report from 100 years ago

  • 0
Robert La Follette

Robert La Follette, who served as governor of Wisconsin and in the U.S. Senate, was a Progressive Party candidate for president in 1924, collecting nearly 17% of the national vote but carrying only Wisconsin and losing to Republican Calvin Coolidge.

This State Journal report ran on June 14, 1920:

A third political party to contest in the coming presidential campaign will be launched in Chicago July 10.

The committee of 48 issued the call for the convention.

The announcement declares candidates for the presidency, vice presidency, Congress and numerous state tickets will be put in the field.

U.S. Sen. Robert La Follette of Wisconsin has been mentioned as prospective presidential timber of the new party.

The nonpartisan league will be an important factor.

Scouts from the various bodies that have been instrumental in bringing these elements together, and arranging for the conventions, which are scheduled to begin on July 10, and last for three days, were on the ground all through the Republican convention watching proceedings. One of the men, who was here to survey its doings, said shortly after the convention had adjourned:

“If the Democratic National Convention at San Francisco will do as well for our cause as has the Republican National Convention just ended, there will be some fun. A reactionary nominee by the Democrats will, in my opinion, make a third ticket certain, and pave the way for a third-party victory.”

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics