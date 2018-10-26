Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tony Evers has made it quite clear he wants hard-working Wisconsinites to pay more in taxes.
But now that he has realized higher property taxes, higher income taxes, higher gas taxes, higher taxes on family farms and higher taxes on small businesses are unpopular, he is trying to pull the wool over the eyes of voters.
In a recent announcement, Evers tried to make people think he supports lower taxes. If we just look to his public statements on the issue, though, people can see right through this farce for what it really is: a last ditch effort to hide his record.
Evers has made promises to increase government spending by more than a billion dollars, and he would work to repeal Act 10, which has saved taxpayers more than $5 billion since 2011. How would Evers fund these massive spending increases? According to his own words about raising taxes, “everything is on the table.”
So far, the only concrete plan Evers has to pay for any of his new spending is to repeal the Manufacturing and Agriculture Tax Credit. This credit is expected to provide farmers and manufacturers — the two pillars of the Wisconsin economy — with $344 million in tax relief during the 2018-19 fiscal year.
The Democratic candidate for governor tries to portray this credit as a handout for millionaires, but the truth is that nearly 90 percent of the recipients are small businesses and family farmers who reinvest it in their companies, farms and communities.
In fact, earlier this month, a small manufacturer in Middleton had the opportunity to show Gov. Scott Walker the equipment purchased with the savings from the tax credit and introduced Walker to the new employees hired because of it.
Unfortunately, it is not just our state’s family farms and hometown manufacturers who are going to be hit with higher taxes. Under an Evers administration, it would be more expensive to live and work in Wisconsin, we just don’t know how much more because he won’t tell us.
This is what we do know:
Evers released a proposal that would open the door for higher property taxes. That means it would be more expensive to own a home. After years of seeing lower property taxes, a property tax hike could devastate families on fixed incomes. We just don’t know how much higher property taxes would be because Evers won’t tell us.
Evers has said he would increase the personal income tax. Because more than 90 percent of small businesses file as pass-through entities, they would get hit with possible budget-breaking tax hikes. That means fewer jobs and less opportunity for businesses to grow. We just don’t know how much higher income taxes would be because Evers won’t tell us.
Evers would raise the gas tax, and at one point, seemed open to raising it as much as a dollar. That means it will be more expensive at the pump for everyone. We just don’t know how much higher the gas tax would be because Evers won’t tell us.
Basically, all we know is that it will be more expensive to live and work in Wisconsin if Evers has his way, and Wisconsinites cannot afford that.
So when Evers says he supports lower taxes, we all know what the truth actually is. He would return us to the days of out-of-control spending and massive tax hikes. How massive, you wonder? We just don’t know, because Evers won’t tell us.
Maybe someone should ask him.