The labor shortage is the biggest challenge facing Wisconsin businesses and, thus, the Wisconsin economy. As a result, state business leaders hope Gov. Tony Evers will include tangible measures to address the problem when he unveils his state budget Thursday.
Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, the state's largest business association, has a few suggestions based on comprehensive research commissioned by WMC Foundation’s Future Wisconsin Project. The full workforce study will be released in mid-March, but some of the key points should be considered by the governor and Legislature during the budget process.
First, as a state with births below the rate of replacement for the last 20-plus years, we need to retain as many born-and-raised Wisconsinites as possible. The best way to do that is to make sure young people are exposed to the diverse and rewarding professions the Wisconsin economy has to offer so they can make informed career choices.
That is one of the reasons WMC asked Gov. Evers’ predecessor to proclaim October as Manufacturing Month in Wisconsin. The goal is to get as many young students as possible to visit a local manufacturing facility so they can see firsthand what advanced manufacturing looks like and whether it matches their career interests.
But manufacturing isn’t the only sector with a workforce shortage. In fact, I can’t think of any sector that isn’t having difficulty finding workers. To help, Gov. Evers can provide funding in his budget for more instructors to teach students who teach students in-demand technical skills such as welding, machining, carpentry, plumbing, pipefitting, electrical, tool and die making, automotive maintenance, millwright, metal fabrication and computer programming.
Gov. Evers’ budget also should include allocations for schools to acquire the specialized equipment necessary to train students for the aforementioned professions. This includes items such as welding bays, computer numeric control (CNC) machines and tools for wood and metal shop classes.
The governor’s budget should expand funding for science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education and, to the extent possible, encourage internships and job shadowing for K-12 students. Again, students can then learn what they want to do and, just as important, what they don’t want to do when they grow up.
STEM, dual enrollment and job training opportunities should be included in each K-12 school’s accountability report cards compiled by the Department of Public Instruction as a way of showing parents whether their local schools are meeting the needs of their students and of the economy.
This leads into another important aspect of filling the skills gap. Apprenticeships are an invaluable way to help young Wisconsinites get career ready, and they should be widely available both in high school and after graduation. Our state should increase investments in apprenticeships to help students understand why a four-year degree is not the only way to find a worthwhile and meaningful career. Apprenticeships can help fill the void in numerous industry sectors, and the next generation could join the workforce with little to no student debt.
Finally, Wisconsin simply has a population gap. More jobs are available than we have people who are unemployed. We can tackle this on two fronts: talent attraction and bringing disengaged groups into the workforce.
For talent attraction, WMC strongly encourages Gov. Evers to expand funding for the state’s marketing campaign, intended to lure workers from neighboring states to take advantage of Wisconsin’s thriving economy and quality of life. After all, the best solution for an acute shortage of working-age people is to attract more working-age people.
Just as important is to encourage people now on the sidelines to get into the workforce. Whether it is increasing training for individuals coming out of the criminal justice system or discovering new ways for Wisconsinites with physical and developmental disabilities to contribute to our economy, we cannot leave anyone behind.
With a severe worker shortage, we have no room for error. We need every student to graduate high school with the best preparation possible to be a successful worker, university student or technical college student. That begins with exposing kids to the careers available in our economy, and giving them the skills to be successful at them. Gov. Evers and lawmakers should include funding for the priorities mentioned above to help make that goal a reality.