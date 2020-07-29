Kristin Karnitz: DNC should commit now to Milwaukee 2024

The week of July 12, instead of my working my normal day job and attending my sons’ little league games, I was supposed to be volunteering in Milwaukee for the 2020 Democratic National Convention. On March 11, 2019, we found out that Milwaukee had won the opportunity to shine on an international stage.
The excitement was immediate; my phone lit up with messages from connections across the country lauding the decision, and sharing the anticipation of wanting to come be part of the experience. Having volunteered at the DNC hospitality event in Chicago that showcased the incredible momentum of Milwaukee — and Wisconsin as a whole — as a place of progressive growth, I knew this opportunity would benefit every Wisconsinite in some way shape or form, regardless of political party affiliation.
Of course, none of us could have anticipated what happened in 2020. As COVID-19 cases increased, as the death toll mounted, as businesses shuttered and schools moved to remote learning, a sense of dread started to crystallize regarding the feasibility of an in-person convention. And despite the push from July to August, it’s clear that nationally, inadequate leadership from Washington has directly contributed to a sharp spike in cases, a twist that only highlights the need for a new commander-in-chief.
But I digress.
The Democratic National Convention as we know it, as we planned for it, as we hoped it for in 2020 is simply not going to materialize. And Wisconsin, in particular Milwaukee and the surrounding area, is going to lose out on a $200 million economic boost. In a time where businesses are already suffering catastrophic loss because of COVID-19, this is additional pain inflicted. The decision to go virtual is the right thing to do. Democrats are demonstrating to our country that the greater good transcends politics.
However, there is one remaining question that I, as a supporter of the DNC, as a volunteer, and as a Wisconsinite, would like to ask: why doesn’t the DNC commit to Milwaukee as the location for the 2024 convention? Think about the message that would send: to Milwaukee, to Wisconsin, and to those across the country who are ready to fortify the values of tenacity, grit and determination that have seemingly diminished in the vitriol of the past few years. The values that make Milwaukee great.
I realize with the health crisis gripping our nation, our leaders are not devoting outward energy to looking that far ahead. But I would expect more assertiveness from the leaders in Milwaukee and Wisconsin as a whole to ensure that the commitment to hold an in-person convention in Milwaukee is cemented now. It can only stand to benefit the state, and the party, to declare Milwaukee 2024 a given. Doing so is advantageous in multiple ways. One, it eliminates the necessary dog-and-pony show that happens every cycle as cities compete for the designation. That time and money can now be poured into local elections and causes for those cities. Two, it allows for further advance preparation for 2024. It enables vendors and businesses to properly vet, staff and negotiate for cost effective execution.
Most importantly, promising Milwaukee the convention it deserves is simply the right thing to do. We’ve witnessed too much heartache. Too many promises broken. Too many disappointments. Following through on this commitment sends a message not just to Wisconsin, but to the country as a whole — the Democratic Party will see its promises through, regardless of roadblocks and unforeseen adversity. That it will push its commitments across the finish line.
We need state leadership to step up here. Mine is but one small voice, however I do hope as a voter and an immensely proud Wisconsinite, this message reaches those who have the power to make this right for Milwaukee — and for all of us.
Kristin Karnitz is a lifelong Wisconsin resident, mother, volunteer and voter.
