Kolby Kolbet: Millions in rural communities are vulnerable without action from Congress

Of the 5,822,434 residents in Wisconsin, over 1.5 million reside in rural communities. As providers of air ambulance services, at LifeLink III, this is critical information. Many of the cases we take on originate in rural areas as they lack the number of medical facilities and a variety of health care resources that urban areas experience. We have to know how to best cater to these patients’ needs given our duty of providing safe and effective air medical transport to those in our communities.

With the global health crisis, our mission has only intensified the demand for the vital transportation we provide. With so many in the state having issues accessing health care due to their rural location, COVID-19 has just further compromised the preexisting lack of access. In all of Wisconsin, there are only 58 critical access hospitals and 100 rural health clinics. These medical facilities do not have unlimited resources, they are responsible for covering the varied health care needs of over one million people in the rural parts of Wisconsin.

