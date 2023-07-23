This State Journal editorial ran on July 23, 1853:

There is perhaps no one thing about which so much is said in the legislative body as about the economy and retrenchment. A person unacquainted with the habits of legislators would suppose that the great object of their lives was to diminish the burden of taxation under which the people suffer. They always have a proper appreciation of the extravagance of their predecessors and, to hear them, would suppose that the people had at last found men to look after their interests.

Much was said about economy last winter. Several thousand dollars, however, were expended on stationary. Knives and gold pens were furnished the members, and paper enough to last them several years. The supply was so large that one or two members objected to the last distribution and said if other members were out of paper, they had more than they should want to use in five years and would furnish them from their own desks.

Another distribution was made. Men a little verdant in legislative affairs would have imagined that this additional supply would have sufficed for the short extra session. But such was not the case. Among the expenditures of this economical body during the June session we find the following items: for stationary, $1,473; this besides paper and comprises another supply of gold pens, one to each member. Then we have another item for some extra pens of $28.50, and another for knives amounting to $62.50.

So much for legislative economy.