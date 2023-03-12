Equal Pay Day on Tuesday reminds us of the increasing challenges facing our state and nation in ending pay inequality between men and women. As a community known for championing women, Greater Madison can lead the way to progress.

In Wisconsin, women earn 80 cents for every $1 earned by men, according to the Institute for Women’s Policy Research. It estimates that at the current rate, women in Wisconsin will not receive equal pay until 2067.

Nationally, women working full time earn 83 cents for every $1 earned by men, according to the most current U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

And for women of color, Black women earn an average of 64 cents for every $1 men are paid, and Hispanic women earn 57 cents for every $1 paid to men, the U.S. Department of Labor reports.

A Pew Research Center study showed that the pay gap did not significantly improve during the past 15 years, primarily because women remain significantly underrepresented in higher-paying jobs.

Women are more likely to work at lower-paying jobs in undervalued women-dominated fields. This leads to fewer women in leadership roles or on paid boards of directors.

Often, women take on roles as caretakers for elders and children, requiring them to come in and out of the paid workforce. When they come back, they can be offered lower pay and reduced responsibilities. In addition, when women enter or reenter the workforce, they tend to ask for less money than their male counterparts and, according to the Harvard Business Review, they are far less likely to negotiate an offer.

Starting at even 3% less pay in the same position as a man, women can face a large financial disadvantage over time. The problem compounds itself, creating less money for retirement and the need to work longer to make up the difference.

Throughout a 40-year career, a typical American woman loses out on $500,000 due to the pay gap. As a result, 43% of retired women now live below the poverty level, the U.S. Labor Department reports.

Women experience what McKinsey & Co. calls the “broken rung” when they climb the corporate career ladder. For every 100 American men who are promoted from entry-level roles to manager positions, only 87 women are promoted, according to its 2021 Women in Workplace study. The result is that men significantly outnumber women at the manager level, and women struggle to catch up.

These revelations and good business reasons prompt many American companies to initiate programs to encourage pay equality. The C-suite knows from study after study that a healthy organization with a variety of perspectives, experiences and leadership styles consistently outperforms competitors with homogeneous leadership teams.

Yet while women now make up about 50% of the nation’s corporate employees, only about a quarter reach the ranks of senior vice president or the C-suite. Not enough management women are in the pipeline to fill half of the top leadership openings.

Summit Credit Union launched a campaign this year called Equity in Money to accelerate women’s success in reaching pay equity by addressing their educational needs required for higher-paying jobs and their progress in building wealth for a comfortable retirement.

We also recently started tracking our pay equity progress with a pay transparency dashboard. To ensure that female job candidates do not fall behind their male colleagues, Summit is committed to:

Avoiding salary negotiations, because women tend not to negotiate for higher starting salaries, and they fall behind in earnings from day one of employment.

No longer asking for current salary from potential candidates to eliminate already established inequities for women and to discourage inadvertently low-balling new employees.

Recognizing women’s work experience before they take leave for family care when we consider them for open positions.

Working on scholarship and loan programs to support pay equity.

I encourage all leaders to think about implementing a pay equity policy and reviewing compensation levels throughout their companies to ensure fairness. I am confident that Madison’s deep roots in the cooperative movement and its consistent national rankings as a great place to live and work will lead us to a new era of pay equity as we work together and lead the nation.

Women at work deserve their due

For the past few weeks, I’ve been meeting up with powerful women in Madison — from politicians to business owners, health care workers and academics — and we all remarked on how teeth-gnashingly hard the past 19 months have been for moms, daughters, sisters and female partners.

During the quarantine we were doing our full-time, out-of-home jobs, plus: Fighting rising hysteria about our family’s health, keeping the fridge and cabinets stocked with food, cooking, making sure the house didn’t breed small rodents and bugs and, in some cases, being a full-time teacher to young children.

The list truly goes on and on. Every single working woman I’ve spoken to in the past three weeks was ticked off when talking about how some people got bored during the COVID quarantines and subsequent closures. Others bragged about learning a new craft, getting in shape or catching up on their favorite TV shows.

But even among professional and working women without children, the specter of caring for family members, caring for themselves if they got sick, and simply carrying on has exposed the inequalities that women endure.

And while the disparities in house work and home-life labor are well-documented, things are no better at the office.

Women in the workplace just don’t get their due. And even setting aside the issue of pay disparities, lots of women and men don’t even see how unfair life is if you’re born female because it’s so entrenched in our societal consciousness. Hard numbers have an eye-opening effect, however.

The “2021 Women in the Workplace” report by LeanIn.org (the nonprofit that Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg started in 2013) and the consulting firm McKinsey and Company, analyzed more than 400 companies and more than 65,000 employees in professional jobs from the entry level to the C-suite. The report found that the softer skills required to support employees’ well-being and promote diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) are being done disproportionally by women.

And those women aren’t being recognized, or properly remunerated, for it.

I know, dear reader — I anticipated your resounding, “Duh, now tell me something I don’t know.”

Writing on the website of the Harvard Business Review, Marianne Cooper, a co-author of the report, called a lot of the very real and important labor that women do “office housework.”

“The survey found that at all levels of management, women showed up as better leaders, more consistently supporting employees and championing DEI,” Cooper wrote. “Compared to men in similar roles, women managers invest more in helping employees navigate work-life challenges, ensuring workloads are manageable, and providing emotional support. Women managers are also more likely to act as allies to women of color by speaking out against bias and advocating for opportunities for them. Finally, women leaders are also more likely than men to spend time on DEI work outside of their formal job responsibilities, such as leading or participating in employee resource groups (ERGs) and serving on DEI committees. Among women at the manager level and above, Black women, LGBTQ+ women, and women with disabilities are up to twice as likely as women overall to spend a substantial amount of time promoting DEI.”

It’d be one thing if women in these formal and informal organizational roles — and the emotional labor, reserves of empathy and patience that such roles require — were well-compensated. After all, decades of research have consistently found that when organizations make employees feel like a part of an efficient and successful community, organizations thrive.

But this latest report says that, though company executives get industry-wide kudos for offering diverse, equitable and inclusive workplaces, women leaders are more likely to get exhausted and chronically stressed at work compared to men in similar roles.

Cooper wrote that more than half of women leaders who manage teams say that over the last few months they’ve felt “often” or “almost always” burned out at work. Almost 40% of them have considered downshifting their careers or leaving the workforce altogether.

(Many of them will actually leave their jobs — a serious problem for companies as the 2021 labor shortage transforms from concern to runaway train. Just this week the Labor Department estimated that 4.3 million workers voluntarily quit their jobs in August, up from 4 million in July. It is, according to economists, the most in the two decades the government has been keeping track.)

Only about a quarter of employees say that the extra work they’re doing is formally recognized either “a great deal” or “a substantial amount.” What happens is that stereotyped gender and race roles reduce work by making efforts seem like intrinsic personality traits instead of skills.

For instance, Cooper explains, “When a woman manager provides team members with emotional support during a time of societal crises, it can be overlooked as ‘caretaking’ instead of being recognized as strong crisis management. When a Black woman manager hosts a panel on anti-racism in the wake of racial violence, she can be applauded for her ‘passion’ but not rewarded for her time, leadership, or DEI acumen.”

And yet, organizations from businesses to universities and nonprofits benefit from all that unacknowledged “office housework.” All the soft touches that women bring to their jobs result directly in reports of increased employee well-being, increased job happiness and likeliness to recommend their company as a great place to work. Those who work in such organizations report being less burned out, and less likely to consider leaving.

Women perform all kinds of vital, indispensable work (whether it happens in an office or anywhere else), and they don’t whine about it. What they do is help other women claw their way up to “the top” and then push for research to name and shame this behavior.

If you are not a woman and you’re reading this: Feel suitably horrified. And then do something. Literally anything you can do to take a task off a woman’s to-do list will come back to you five-fold if you’re just willing to see women’s time as having equal value to men’s.

White folks must help end pot prohibition

Beloved white people: Your neighbors of color need you out in the streets.

If the past few years have taught us anything, it’s that politicians pay attention when citizens protest in large numbers.

And, if you’ll recall, one of the defining characteristics of the protests against police violence last summer was the remarkable presence of white people out in the streets. Sometimes they stood beside people of color, sometimes behind them, other times they went so far as to form human shields to block police from harming Black demonstrators.

It’s been over a year since people of all ages, ethnicities and races protested in the streets to ask local law enforcement agencies to stop automatically treating people of color as dangerous suspects who deserve the least slack and the harshest handling.

At the time, it was said that white people were so passionate about protesting because they were the likeliest to be home, quarantined, and have the free time to understand the complex issues surrounding how police treat people of color in this country.

Today, things are looking grim.

Most people are, basically, back to their pre-pandemic activities, including work, and that naturally results in fewer people having the bandwidth to think outside their own life bubble.

That’s human.

But, beloved white people, we people of color need you.

Case in point: Last Sunday, about 100 or so people (myself included) marched from the UW-Madison Library Mall to the Capitol to protest our fine state being an island of prohibition of marijuana.

Let’s say that, considering COVID concerns, the Great Midwest Marijuana Harvest Festival was decently well-attended. Billed as “the longest running cannabis legalization rally in the nation, and quite possibly the world,” I was interested to see who would show up.

The crowd was, as you’d expect, older and there was a lot of focus on health and safety concerns, i.e., access to medical marijuana and safe legal weed for those without documented medical needs for cannabis.

I marched with a sign that read, “Marijuana is medicine.” Other signs said, “Stop wasting police resources on weed,” “Marijuana is safer than alcohol,” and “A plant is not a crime.”

There was much talk of votes “counting” and of not letting the criminal justice system suck people in because they use non-prescribed weed to manage anxiety, depression, pain and a whole host of other ailments.

But I saw only one hastily drawn Black Lives Matter sign.

Yet, legalizing pot would be such an important step toward keeping young men and women of color out of the pipeline to prison.

“As the conversation around the country centers on policing, criminal and racial justice, and social equity, the topic of the War on Drugs must play a central part,” John Hudak, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution wrote on the Brookings blog. “For decades, the War on Drugs has been a tool to target Black and Brown Americans and change life trajectories in those communities for millions of people.”

Hudak’s book, “Marijuana: A Short History,” was updated and re-released in 2020. It “highlights how politicians across the political divide spent much of the 20th century using marijuana as a means of dividing America. By painting the drug as a scourge from south of the border to a ‘jazz drug’ to the corruptive intoxicant of choice for beatniks and hippies, marijuana as a drug and the laws that sought to control it played on some of America’s worst tendencies around race, ethnicity, civil disobedience, and otherness.”

Worse, Hudak says that although cannabis usage rates between whites and non-whites is similar, Black Americans are arrested for cannabis offenses at a rate of nearly 4:1, compared to whites. And in a nation with nearly 700,000 cannabis-related arrests each year (a number that was over 800,000 a few years ago), these policies affect an enormous number of Americans.”

Really there’s no easy fix to the legacy of drug criminalization policies because there are few programs in place to right past wrongs or to offer record-expungement for low-level cannabis offenses. There are even fewer checks in place to ensure that business owners of color in communities of color are able to reap the benefits of being able to sell marijuana legally in their own neighborhoods.

There are so many angles to consider, they’re far too many for this column. But the point is that it’s usually very simple to be an active and helpful ally to people of color in these matters.

Whatever your particular political triggers are — access to abortion rights, legalization of cannabis, gerrymandering and voting restrictions — consider going the extra step and reading about how that particular issue affects people of color.

You can also, as the Syracuse University guide to being a “better” ally suggests, listen more to people of color, gently call fellow white people out on their biases, let people of color lead discussions and get comfortable with discomfort.

Most importantly, though, is showing up. When white people show up for people of color — whether to march in a protest, donate funds, sign petitions, call politicians or do other anti-racism work — it gets noticed.

White Madisonians: You are well-meaning, you are potential allies and you want to help. So get out there and represent for what — and who — you believe in.

