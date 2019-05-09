It’s not that public service employees don’t appreciate the flowers, breakfast treats and kind thoughts that are uttered once a year during Public Service Recognition Week. But we would much rather have a different kind of respect, year-round, that should come with doing important work that touches every single citizen in one way or another.
When you cross a bridge, drive down a highway, breathe clean air, drink safe water or need a hunting license, there’s a public service employee involved. When there’s a possible civil rights violation, a physician who might be abusing patients or a company allegedly defrauding the public, there’s a public service employee working on the case.
Public employees in federal, state, county and local government are the good guys, working to make sure laws are upheld, our kids are given the best education possible to spread their wings, our environment is clean and our infrastructure is maintained.
But you wouldn’t know it from the divisive, destructive legislation sessions in Madison. It’s as if we’re Public Enemy No. 1. The attacks on public workers have been unrelenting since the days of former Gov. Scott Walker. Over the past decade, public workers have been brutalized with pay and benefit cuts and a weakened civil service system that allows cronyism and political favoritism to trump valid recruitment efforts through testing and merit.
You can’t blame some who have decided to leave government service, but it leaves a gaping hole in government’s ability to make our state great. The churn rate should be disturbing to all — state employee turnover is three times what it was before Gov. Walker signed Act 10 into law in 2011.
When there is wrongdoing going on inside government, it takes a brave worker to speak up. Given the intimidation to keep quiet and threatened retaliation for doing the right thing, there are few whistleblowers willing to step up. Wisconsin — for all its progressive history — has very weak whistleblower protections, limiting the ability of state employees to even consider blowing the whistle on fraud, corruption or other malfeasance.
Decent pay to recruit and retain a talented and skilled workforce, restoration of a strong civil service system and robust whistleblower protection laws would be in the best interest of every citizen and shouldn’t be considered controversial.
Quality public services depend on a quality, well-staffed, respected workforce.
The best thing we could do is make Public Service Recognition Week a year-long effort to ensure that governments have the tools and resources to uphold their duty to citizens and to ensure that public service workers are given the dignity and respect they deserve.
Kim Kohlhaas is the president of AFT-Wisconsin, a state federation of labor unions including thousands of state employees working in analytical, fiscal, science, legal and technology fields, including the Wisconsin Professional Employees Council (Local 4848), Wisconsin Science Professionals (Local 3732), Professional Employees in Research, Statistics and Analysis (Local 4999) and Wisconsin State Public Defenders Association (Local 4822).
