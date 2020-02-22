Kim Kohlhaas: Celebrate National Public Schools Week by committing to fund education

How will you celebrate Public Schools Week next week?
Public Schools Week is nationally designated to celebrate one of the most important institutions in America. Nine out of 10 students attend our public schools. They’re at the heart of every community, binding families and neighbors together regardless of wealth, race, language, religion or country of origin. In Wisconsin, in rural and urban areas alike, our teachers do amazing things every day, coaxing the shy student to speak and revealing the wonders of a chemical reaction for the first time to a future scientist. Our support staff likewise make sure every student has healthy food to eat, and access to the books and media they need to learn. There’s lots to celebrate.
But these daily accomplishments in Wisconsin’s schools have been set against sustained political attacks in our state budgets. Budgets reflect priorities, and for the past decade, the Republican-led state Legislature has deprioritized our schools.
The Wisconsin Budget Project points out that in 2021, our public schools will receive less state aid than they did in 2011, as they have for every year in between. Why? For one thing, legislators have been expanding a voucher program aggressively, siphoning off money meant for public schools to pay instead for unaccountable private schools: $223 million in 2020, a 68% increase since 2012. But the biggest culprit is that they’ve been giving even more tax cuts to the wealthy. They spent a whopping $283 million in 2019 on the Manufacturing and Agriculture Credit, for example — a tax break that effectively lets manufacturers pay no state income tax. Money lost from this alone is more than we spend on the school districts of Waukesha, Appleton and Madison combined.
It doesn’t have to be this way. Gov. Tony Evers has proposed spending some of our state’s $812 million budget surplus to support our schools. His bills would expand our special education programs, improve sparsity aid to our rural schools and provide more school-based mental health services. They would also offer property tax relief, and restore the state’s commitment to two-thirds funding of our schools — something Republicans have said was their goal, too. In short, these bills would do what’s best for kids. And they’re popular: polls show Wisconsin citizens support more funding. A great, bipartisan way to celebrate Public Schools Week!
But when the opportunity came last week, what did Republicans do? They refused to vote for our kids. Instead, they handed out more tax cuts, creating more property tax cuts for manufacturers in particular. I’m beginning to think they’re not sincere about prioritizing our schools.
We have to do better by our kids. Next week, you might see some attention paid to all that our schools accomplish. But actions speak louder than words. Members of AFT-Wisconsin will be celebrating also by urging legislators to support our public schools. And if our legislators don’t, then we’ll be working to hold them accountable in November. I urge you to do so, too. Because a week of celebration, and even action, should be just the beginning.
Kim Kohlhaas is the president of AFT-Wisconsin, a state federation of labor unions representing teachers and staff in our public schools.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.