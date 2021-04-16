Kevin Reilly: UW students delivering shots is practical patriotism

What a wonderful way to foster a public-service mindset among our young people. About 1,000 of them have been part of this effort to date, and the program has just been extended through the summer. They are kicking off their health careers in an unprecedented and public-spirited activity that will set a tone for the rest of their careers.

It’s not the only way UW System has found to be part of the solution to the pandemic crisis. Nine UW System campuses are now serving as public vaccination centers for their regions, for instance, with more to come. In both these cases, the university is demonstrating what I’ll call its practical patriotism.

That love of the good things about our country, caring for all our citizens and the good of the whole, could use a boost right now. I’m proud of UW System, its employees and students, who are giving it that boost.

Giving a vaccine — and getting a vaccine — are acts of patriotism. They help keep not only ourselves but our fellow Americans safe. It’s the unselfish thing to do. I urge all Wisconsinites to participate in this practical patriotism, following the example of our students who are leading the way.

Reilly is former president of the University of Wisconsin System and a senior fellow at the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges: kpreilly@uwsa.edu.