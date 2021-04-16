Kevin Reilly: UW students delivering shots is practical patriotism

Here’s a pandemic story:
I got my second COVID vaccination, a Pfizer shot, on the UW-Madison campus. After checking in, I was directed to one of the vaccination stations toward the back of the room. As I approached the table, I saw my inoculator-to-be ready to do her work. She looked to me like she was still in high school.
I thought, “Oh, God, I hope she has perfected her injection technique on a few other folks before getting to me.” I had visions of the needle jabbing its way aimlessly but painfully through the vascular system of my upper arm.
My fear proved foolish. The shot was administered professionally and painlessly. After the required 15-minute waiting period demonstrating I was fully conscious and mobile, I left as happily and fully vaccinated as I could be.
The person who had given me my shot was an undergraduate nursing student at UW-Madison. She was competent and caring. More important, she was donating her time to address the largest, deadliest public health challenge facing Wisconsin and the nation in a hundred years. She was contributing her energy and expertise to a vital national effort to protect the health and lives of her fellow citizens.
Her active involvement in the vaccination campaign was encouraged by the University of Wisconsin System. It offered a modest tuition break and credit toward clinical hours that nursing and pharmacy students must fulfill. Those who step forward expand the number of vaccinators in the interest of speeding up vaccine distribution to anxious Wisconsinites.
What a wonderful way to foster a public-service mindset among our young people. About 1,000 of them have been part of this effort to date, and the program has just been extended through the summer. They are kicking off their health careers in an unprecedented and public-spirited activity that will set a tone for the rest of their careers.
It’s not the only way UW System has found to be part of the solution to the pandemic crisis. Nine UW System campuses are now serving as public vaccination centers for their regions, for instance, with more to come. In both these cases, the university is demonstrating what I’ll call its practical patriotism.
That love of the good things about our country, caring for all our citizens and the good of the whole, could use a boost right now. I’m proud of UW System, its employees and students, who are giving it that boost.
Giving a vaccine — and getting a vaccine — are acts of patriotism. They help keep not only ourselves but our fellow Americans safe. It’s the unselfish thing to do. I urge all Wisconsinites to participate in this practical patriotism, following the example of our students who are leading the way.
Reilly is former president of the University of Wisconsin System and a senior fellow at the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges: kpreilly@uwsa.edu.