Keep Our Republic is a bipartisan civic education organization raising awareness of the risks to our democratic elections and promoting trust in the strength of our republic and its institutions.

As a member of the organization’s Wisconsin Advisory Council, I want to propose four principles for our elections:

Ensure election integrity so ineligible people are not voting.

Encourage the maximum number of eligible people to vote.

Debate openly and thoroughly any issues that come up in elections.

Abide by the results of free and fair elections, whether we like those results or not.

If the American public has confidence that my first principle is being followed, it will be easier for them to embrace the other three. Indeed, the first is the anchor for the others.

Three respected Wisconsin entities did serious investigations of the integrity of the November 2020 election in Wisconsin. They are the Legislative Audit Bureau, the Wisconsin Elections Commission and the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, a conservative-leaning law firm. They examined such concerns as computer hacking, “ghost” voters, invisible watermarks on ballots, counting of absentee ballots and more.

All concluded there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

The problem is that too many of our fellow citizens do not believe this evidence. We should acknowledge that no election is completely problem-free and without attempts by a few to vote illegally. But we have no reason to believe these elections were “rigged” or corrupt or manipulated by election officials to favor one side or the other.

So why is that feeling so widespread in some quarters? Because we have way too many politicians and interest groups intentionally misleading their constituents about election integrity when they know better. And why is that? Because they have reached the sad conclusion that this is the best way for them to get and maintain power.

The prey on people’s fears and insecurities, stoking their anxieties about nefarious plots by evil operators to victimize them by thwarting their choice of political leaders. The message, coming now and again from both sides of the aisle, is that election results are not to be trusted, except of course for elections they win. This is cynical, selfish and unpatriotic behavior that undermines faith in democracy.

So how can voters determine the facts of elections in our “post-factual” era? They can listen to their fellow local citizens who know the most about elections on the ground — county and municipal clerks. These officials live in the areas they serve. They are dedicated to running elections as efficiently and fairly as possible. They take that job very seriously. They carry it out in the best interest not of any party, but of the residents in their districts and our democracy as a whole.

If they are accused of putting their thumbs on the scale of an election, by all means let’s look into the accusation. But let’s be careful to weigh the partisan self-interest of the accuser as we do. Let’s make every effort to examine both sides of the argument and to seek evidence from reputable third-party sources. That’s a patriotic obligation we share as Americans.

If we want to avoid putting party over country — and we all should — we should want as many Americans as possible to vote if they are eligible. Parties in a democracy are corrupt when they try to suppress legitimate voting as their route to winning elections. Instead, they should seek to win over more voters to their positions or, if necessary, find better candidates and rethink their positions.

Attempting to discourage folks from voting is, in the long run, a losing strategy. President George W. Bush recognized that when he reached out to Latinx voters with his brand of “compassionate conservatism.” The diverse population in the United States is growing, and over time more diverse people will inevitably be voting. As they do, they will likely remember which politicians and parties helped them get to the ballot box, and which tried to turn them away.

I happen to be a Democrat. When Democrats cannot muster enough votes to win, they should lose, and get right back to work on the next election. I hope more Americans of both parties will join me in that view.

Let’s reaffirm our confidence in the will of the American people so it reflects the bold confidence of our Founding Fathers as they faced an uncertain future with all the limitations of their 18th century worldview. As Benjamin Franklin said, in words that are now the motto of the Keep Our Republic group: “Sell not liberty to purchase power.” Heeding that exhortation, we can get on with building our democracy together.