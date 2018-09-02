Freedom From Religion Foundation attorney Andrew Seidel’s vicious attack on Catholics perfectly exemplifies what Jonathan Revusky has dubbed “Anti-Religious Religious Fanaticism” (ARRF) — the most common form of fundamentalist religious extremism in today’s West.
Seidel all but accuses the church of ritually slaughtering children: “Time and again we will find out about children sacrificed on the altar of the Catholic Church.” Anyone who published a similar attack on gays rather than Catholics — “time and again we will find out about children sacrificed on the altar of homosexuality” — would be condemned as a bigot, and with far less reason.
I lived in San Francisco from 1981 to 1994, and spent a couple of years two blocks from 18th and Castro, the ground aero of gay liberation. I saw the gay subculture up close, made many gay friends, and found much to admire in the humor, playfulness, and creativity there. But I also noticed the NAMBLA (North American Man-Boy Love Association) news boxes on the street corners. Most of the gay people I knew, and more than a few of the straight ones, didn’t have much of a problem with that; it fit the “sexual liberation” agenda. The general attitude in the gay male community was “anything past puberty is fair game.” And for a significant and tolerated minority, pre-puberty might be OK too. Do we really expect Catholics — I mean real, committed, believing Catholics — to be OK with that?
If homosexuals have the right to be homosexuals, don’t Catholics also have the right to be Catholics? Why shouldn’t a Catholic be allowed to speak of “children sacrificed on the altar of homosexuality”? Catholics, like almost all seriously religious people including the Dalai Lama, believe that homosexual acts (as opposed to desires) are spiritually damaging. In Catholic language, such acts are a grave sin: Those who entice young people, or anyone for that matter, into such acts, are in the business of damaging souls — including their own.
If we allow Catholics to be Catholics, rather than wishing to genocidally abolish Catholic religion and culture, we must grant that Bishop Morlino is correct when he writes: “It is time to admit that there is a homosexual subculture within the hierarchy of the Catholic Church that is wreaking great devastation in the vineyard of the Lord.” Actually that is quite an understatement, as the case of ex-Cardinal McCarrick, and so many others like it, illustrate. Obviously the folks I met in the Castro neighborhood in San Francisco, with their “anything past puberty is fair game” ethos, should not be entering the Catholic Church! Yet they are — in many cases, because the pickings are better and easier there than in the gay bars.
Credible reports cited by Inside the Vatican magazine quote ex-Pope Benedict saying he resigned due to the power of “sexual freemasonry” in the church. Benedict was referring to organized crime groups such as the notorious P2 freemasonic lodge that infiltrate the Vatican, launder billions of dollars in drug money, and use sexual blackmail to control people and prevent exposure. These groups promote the most flagrant, decadent, and exploitative forms of homosexuality (think “Marquis de Sade”) as a means of compromising and corrupting people in the church hierarchy. This, along with the broader problem of exploitative homosexuals using the church as a hook-up bar, is presumably what led Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò to publish his explosive letter demanding a radical top-down housecleaning.
I am not Catholic or even Christian. But I admire the best examples of Christian morality and the achievements of Christian civilization, and would love to see Christianity clean its own house and reverse the West’s current slide into decadence and depravity. And so I say: “Bless Bishop Morlino and Archbishop Viganò! May God grant them success in repelling the evil that has corrupted their beloved church.”
Kevin Barrett, Ph.D. (www.TruthJihad.com), of Lone Rock, is an Arabist-Islamologist scholar. He has written or edited seven books, writes for various print and internet magazines, hosts Truth Jihad Radio and False Flag Weekly News, and comments regularly on international news channels.
