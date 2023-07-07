With wildfire smoke covering most of Wisconsin for weeks and drought persisting, the impacts of climate change have never felt more real or personal.

I’ve had asthma most of my life. Never before have I felt debilitated by my asthma. It started with the first round of wildfire smoke over a month ago -- trouble breathing, my chest hurting. Over the past few weeks, as the smoke increased, my asthma went from bad to worse. I was coughing so hard and so often that muscles in my stomach and back ached.

I experienced several really scary moments when I just could not get a breath. I contemplated going to the emergency room, seeing the worry in my daughter’s eyes as she watched her only parent struggle to breathe.

The inhalers and steroids my doctor prescribed for me helped. But they were no match for the level of pollution we’ve experienced this summer. My friends, family and colleagues suffered from headaches, burning lungs, trouble with vision and more. This wildfire smoke is only a preview of how much life will change if we don’t stop climate change -- even here in the relative “safety” of the Great Lakes region.

The good news is that solutions can change the course we are on and protect future generations from this very real threat. And many of those solutions are moving forward already.

At the federal level, President Joe Biden and Congress -- including U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, and U.S. Reps. Mark Pocan, D-Madison, and Gwen Moore, D-Milwaukee -- passed the landmark Inflation Reduction Act last August. The act is the most significant action the nation has ever taken on climate change. Its investments are projected to achieve up to a 40% reduction in climate pollution by 2030, while prioritizing environmental justice and good jobs.

This clean energy, jobs, justice and health plan has set in motion the economy-wide transformation necessary to power homes, cars, trucks and buildings with affordable and reliable renewable energy. It is making the U.S. a leader in clean energy manufacturing and investing in communities that too often were left behind.

At the same time, Gov. Tony Evers and mayors across Wisconsin have made the transition to 100% clean energy a top priority. They are working to take advantage of the investments in the Inflation Reduction Act to move our cities and state forward. Over 20 local governments and school districts across the state have made 100% clean energy resolutions, and Gov. Evers’ Clean Energy Plan is the strongest roadmap to climate justice and clean energy in Wisconsin history.

What we do here in Wisconsin matters. Tackling climate change requires action at all levels of government -- and an all-hands-on-deck approach. As climate change impacts our lives in more direct and personal ways, I am hopeful we are moving in the right direction to change the course of history and leave our children and grandchildren a healthier, safer future.