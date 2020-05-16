Kent State slayings must be investigated -- State Journal editorial from 50 years ago

This Wisconsin State Journal editorial ran on May 18, 1970:

All the editorials, investigations and breast-beating in the world will not undo the tragic wrongs of Kent State, Augusta, Georgia, and now Jackson, Mississippi.

Despite whatever the provocations, the commanding officers of National Guard troops and police units bear an awesome responsibility in dealing with disorders on college campuses and elsewhere.

Thankfully for the country, these soldiers and police, safe in a few tragic exceptions, have done their duty without a loss of life.

The shootings in Augusta were especially repulsive because all six of the black men killed were shot in the back. One man was shot nine times, one eight, one seven, one twice and two once. There can be no possible excuse for such wanton slaughter of human beings in a civilized society.

A barrage of police bullets fired into the Jackson State College campus killed two and injured 15. Students at the predominantly black school vehemently denied that sniper fire provoked the attack.

Full-scale investigations, employing all the resources of the federal government, should be undertaken.

Remedies must be found quickly to prevent the recurrence of these national tragedies.