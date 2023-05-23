Earlier this month, as promised, the Legislature’s Republican-controlled budget-writing committee axed more than 500 spending proposals from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

Snared in that start-from-scratch net was a request from the Wisconsin Elections Commission to beef up confidence in state and local elections by adding 10 full-time staff for a new inspector general office at a cost of $1.9 million over two years.

The new division in the WEC would handle voters’ concerns and deal with the recent surge in records requests and complaints that have been hard for the state agency to deal with in a timely fashion. It would also be charged with helping to train local election officials and reviewing the accessibility of polling sites.

The proposal got unanimous support from the three Republican and three Democratic election commissioners last year, and the Republican chair of the WEC lamented the GOP’s axing of the proposal.

“I certainly hope it comes back,” said Don Millis. “These are things we can do to improve confidence, and that’s where this inspector general comes in.”

He said he is hopeful the proposal can be taken up as separate legislation, outside the budget process, by state Republicans.

The 2020 presidential election and the 2022 midterms — fueled with controversies and skeptics hunting for evidence of voter fraud, which was not found — brought about a surge in complaints and records requests for the state agency.

OUR VIEW: Sarah Godlewski should leave elections alone Wisconsin's secretary of state has no role in overseeing voting -- thank goodness

According to the WEC, ahead of the 2022 midterm, the state agency received more than three times the number of complaints it had in 2020, and records requests topped eight times its 2016 average.

Whether that will continue in the future, given our fractious political nature in the state, is up for debate.

We’re not fans of growing the size of government at any level unless a need can be demonstrated, and we understand Wisconsin is giddy about its record surplus. Many politicians — Republican and Democrat — are filled with ideas on how to spend that.

But the WEC proposal has some merit, and the work of the state agency to build confidence in state and local elections and the 1,800 local clerks who run them is a high priority.

If the WEC proposal can be revived — and it may not be — we would suggest it come back in a pared-down version. Are 10 full-time staffers really needed? Can that $1.9 million over two years be reduced to a more manageable number? And we would also like to see a sunset clause attached to this proposal.

If voter complaints and records requests continue to surge after two years, then the Legislature could revisit it.