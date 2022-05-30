Kenosha News: Robin Vos at the center of tangled politics around Memorial Day parade

Not even the Memorial Day parade in the Racine County community of Rochester, it seems, is immune to the rancor that lingers over the 2020 presidential election.

Parade organizers were caught up in the fray when they denied permission to prospective Republican Assembly candidate Adam Steen to walk the parade route.

Steen says they’re showing favoritism toward Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and that the incumbent in the 63rd Assembly District is getting VIP treatment because he not only gets to walk in the parade, but he will — as he has done in years past — also emcee the remembrance ceremony at Pioneer Park after the parade.

Parade organizers said they were just trying to avoid politicizing the parade and not show favoritism. Vos, who lives in Rochester, said it is common for parade organizers in Rochester and elsewhere to invite current elected leaders while excluding political challengers and that having government officials in attendance is part of the parade tradition.

Steen, a Trump Republican, is planning to run against Vos for his Assembly seat in the Aug. 9 Republican primary and has been critical of the speaker for not taking the 2020 election more seriously — even though Vos authorized a $677,000 taxpayer-funded probe of that election by former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman.

At first it was a little murky whether Steen would be allowed to walk the parade or not, because the parade committee turned down his request. But a member of the organizing committee later said the group does not exclude anyone, and that Steen would be allowed to join if he shows up.

Organizers cleared that up a few days later by adopting a policy of allowing only current elected officials to march — which was exactly what Vos wanted. Steen was out.

This is not the first time the Rochester parade has faced a political dust-up. In 2016, Paul Nehlen, who was running against then U.S. Rep. Paul Ryan, R-Janesville, showed up at the parade with a dump truck sporting the message “Dump Paul Ryan.” The dump truck was disallowed from the parade, while Ryan walked the route. The dump truck was later vandalized with a flattened tire, trash thrown inside and the message blocked with duct tape.

Regardless of Steen’s political stances, he raises a point of basic fairness.

We don’t kid ourselves that politicians — both incumbents and challengers — are attracted to parades and other events because, in part, it gives them public exposure.

In the case of Memorial Day parades, it also gives them a chance to do so while showing patriotic support for the men and women who died fighting for our country. ... There is a halo effect that allows them to bask in the reflected glory of our fighting forces and the sacrifices they have made.

Far from taking politics out of the parade, the Rochester organizers have put their thumb on the political scale and decided that only politicians in office can stand in that halo on parade day.

At the same time as it adopted the incumbents-only policy, the parade organizers also said that politicking would not be allowed in the parade — marchers will not be allowed to wave banners, distribute political material or wear political clothing. Elected officials will be asked to march together in one group. That’s a great idea and will help ensure the parade is a solemn event.

But If Rochester parade organizers really want to keep politics out of the parade, they might want to reconsider and open the parade walk to both incumbents and challengers to make participation equitable. Or it could disallow participation by politicians during an election year.

What’s dismaying about this political fracas is that it steals from the purpose of the event itself — to honor our country’s fallen warriors who have died on countless battlefields across the globe protecting our country, giving their lives to defend loved ones and our democracy.

That’s where the focus of Memorial Day should be — on the sacrifices of the men and women who died in service to country.