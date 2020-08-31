Kenosha News: Kenosha didn't deserve this. No city does

We know we will support each other in every way. A more generous community will not be found anywhere.

And we know we will do this together. Move forward.

However, before we move forward we must look back. We must reflect on what we saw and what we lived through.

What we survived, really.

And while it started in the form of Black Lives Matter and issue-focused protests, an elevated version of what had been going on in Kenosha for weeks since Floyd was killed, it became something else.

It became American terrorism, and it took over a city for a week. It was fueled by the national media with screaming broadcast headlines and with social media filled with videos by everyone on whatever scene was next.

It cannot happen to a city like this ever again. Never. Governors, local leaders and the White House have to act immediately when the threat comes next. And it will.

No city this size can be treated like Kenosha was early on. It is one thing for protests to take place nightly in a small area of Portland or another city. It’s another thing entirely when the terrorists have free reign to attack a city like this.