When we read recently the U.S. Department of Agriculture was proposing a ban on chocolate and strawberry milk in the nation’s elementary and middle school cafeterias, we thought we were in for a food fight.

Sure enough, no sooner had the proposal gone out when it was lambasted as an “overreach” by the Biden administration and an intrusion on the rights of parents to determine what is best for their children.

The goal of the USDA proposal, of course, is to fight childhood obesity, and yes, that is a concern. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 14.7 million youngsters in the U.S. between the ages of 2 and 19 are obese.

Some of that, experts say, lay at the feet of sugar consumption and that’s why the USDA put a bull’s-eye on chocolate milk consumption in schools – since the flavored milks, strawberry included, have significantly more sugar than 1% low-fat white milk.

In fact, a cup of low-fat chocolate milk has 25 grams of sugar – and that is right up there with the 26 grams contained in a cup of Coca-Cola, experts say.

But we wondered if a total ban on chocolate milk would mean students would decline a transition to white milk – and that has happened according to past studies.

And what happens then to the beneficial nutrients found in milk. A cup of chocolate milk has 280 milligrams of calcium, 21 percent of the recommended daily intake. It is the main source of calcium intake which is essential for bone growth. It’s also high in vitamin D, potassium and other essential nutrients.

By banning chocolate milk is the USDA throwing the baby out with the bathwater?

To get some perspective on this debate, we contacted Stacey Tapp, Chief of Communication and Community Engagement for the Racine Unified School District and asked what were the consumption records at our schools and what the district’s position was on the ban.

Tapp told us, “During lunch service ... we offer 1% and fat–free white milk along with fat-free chocolate milk. We find that approximately 80% of the students take chocolate milk with their lunch.”

She said strawberry milk was offered randomly in prior years as a treat, but dairies have not been producing it in 8 oz. cartons since the pandemic.

“Flavored milk is popular among students, so our concern would be that by eliminating the flavored milk option, we may experience a reduction in milk consumption. We’d like to see a requirement to reduce the sugar content in flavored milk,” Tapp said.

That seems to us like a sensible compromise.

And, in fact, more than a month ago, the International Dairy Foods Association, announced an initiative to cut added sugars in flavored milk by the 2025-26 school year. The IDFA said it could reduce added sugars in chocolate and other flavored milk to up to 10 grams per 8-oz. serving and that 37 milk producers – representing more than 90% of the school milk volume in the U.S. have volunteered for the initiative.

While the USDA chocolate milk ban got the headlines, that IDFA proposal would appear – hopefully – to meet USDA goals.

We have often argued here for compromises in order to avoid politically polarized actions. There appears here a good chance that the goal of reduced sugar in chocolate milk could be attained without a total ban and we would urge milk producers and the USDA to work toward that goal.

The ultimate test, of course, will be if grade school students and middle school students are receptive to a sugared-down chocolate milk. It might take some getting used to.