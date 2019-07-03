Sometimes those who have served our country and our state are not at the forefront of people’s minds. Unless an individual has served or has a relative that has served, or even works with or is friends with a veteran, they might not be aware of some of the attention and care that needs to be put toward making sure that our veterans are at the forefront of people’s minds when they return home to our local communities. Objectively, we’re fortunate in Wisconsin to provide some of the best veterans' benefits in the nation and we consistently score high in national rankings for taking care of those who’ve served, but there’s always more work to be done. With that in mind,
For those not familiar, the Veterans Trust Fund is a fund that supports programs benefiting Wisconsin veterans and their families, promoting the interests of veterans. Most benefit programs administered by the state Department of Veterans Affairs are funded from the Veterans Trust Fund, and therefore the fund is the largest fiscal item that the state deals with related to our state’s veterans. The fund receives revenues from various sources, including repayments of loans the Department of Veterans Affairs has made under its personal loan program, federal grants and receipts from sales at the Wisconsin Veterans Museum. However, the fund, which had revenues of $12.8 million and expenditures totaling $13.6 million in fiscal year 2017-18, has suffered declining revenues in recent years for various reasons, including a decrease in program revenue from residents at state veterans' homes. More state general purpose revenues have been needed to meet the needs of our veterans, and this budget delivers on that.
To address this ongoing issue, under the Legislature’s budget, an ongoing appropriation is created utilizing general purpose revenue beginning in fiscal year 2019-20, a year earlier than the governor proposed. This results the largest commitment ever in state dollars to the Veterans Trust Fund and an increase in funding over what the governor proposed by $13.8 million. Authorizing these funds right away will make a meaningful difference.
In addition, the Legislature’s budget allocates over $18 million of state and federal funds to build, improve and maintain state veterans' facilities across the state. The Union Grove Veterans Home in Racine County, the King Veterans Home in Waupaca County and the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner are all included. This allocation matches what the governor proposed.
Again, we are very pleased with what the Legislature put together for our state’s veterans and believe that it meets our obligation to those in our state who have sacrificed for our nation and our state. The Legislature matched the governor’s recommendations in some areas and increased funding in others. We were happy to vote for and support this session’s biennial budget for this and a number of other reasons, and we encourage Gov. Evers to keep the veterans provisions in this session’s biennial budget. We look forward to continuing to work with veterans and stakeholders across the state to make sure we’re taking care of those who sacrificed so much to protect the freedom and independence paramount to our way of life.
Ken Skowronski represents the 82nd Wisconsin State Assembly District, located within Milwaukee County, including the communities of Greendale, Franklin, and Greenfield, and currently serves as the chairman of the Assembly Committee on Veterans and Military Affairs. Nancy VanderMeer represents the 70th Wisconsin State Assembly District, which includes portions of Monroe, Jackson, Portage and Wood counties, and currently serves as the vice chairperson of the Assembly Committee on Veterans and Military Affairs.
