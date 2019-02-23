Weather Alert

...FOG TONIGHT, THEN GUSTY WESTERLY WINDS DEVELOPING SUNDAY MORNING... ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST SUNDAY... ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST SUNDAY NIGHT... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MILWAUKEE/SULLIVAN HAS ISSUED A DENSE FOG ADVISORY...WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST SUNDAY. A WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST SUNDAY NIGHT. * VISIBILITY...VISIBILITY FALL TO AROUND A QUARTER MILE OR LESS THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT. VISIBILITIES MAY BRIEFLY IMPROVE AS AREAS OF SHOWERS MOVE THROUGH, BUT WILL QUICKLY FALL BACK TO AROUND A QUARTER MILE. * WINDS...WEST TO NORTHWEST WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS OF 45 TO 50 MPH ON SUNDAY. A FEW GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH ARE POSSIBLE. * IMPACTS...DENSE FOG TONIGHT WILL RESULT IN POTENTIALLY HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS. GUSTY WINDS ON SUNDAY WILL CAUSE TRASH CANS AND OTHER UNSECURED OBJECTS TO BE BLOWN AROUND. DRIVING MAY BE ESPECIALLY DIFFICULT ON NORTH-SOUTH ROADS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND ADVISORY MEANS THAT WINDS OF 45 MPH ARE EXPECTED. WINDS THIS STRONG CAN MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT...ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. USE EXTRA CAUTION. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING...SLOW DOWN... USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS...AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&