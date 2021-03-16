Ken Berg: Keep the minutes of local government meetings in newspapers

Beware of destructive activities in the state Legislature that could allow local governments to be less open and transparent.
Some lawmakers claim they want to modernize publication requirements related to school board and other local government meetings. Their tactics sound harmless, but they are not. That’s because current law requires local governments to publish in newspapers the minutes of their meetings. This allows the public to be aware of the activities and actions of their governmental bodies.
This principle of good government could be taken away. The Republican-run state Senate has already passed Senate Bill 55, which now heads to the state Assembly and will require the governor’s signature to become law.
Proponents of SB 55 claim it will save taxpayers money because local governments would no longer have to pay for their meeting minutes to be published in local newspapers. But this would contribute to less responsive, less accountable and more secretive local governments, which we cannot let happen. These publication expenses are a cost of doing business for local governments. They also help newspapers, which we desperately need to keep us informed as a democracy. They help strengthen the basic principles of good government at the local level.
Next on the plate of those public officials who don’t want to publish their meeting minutes will be to remove all local government public notice requirements from newspapers — all in the name of saving taxpayers money. What they’re really doing is making local governments much less democratic and transparent.
Please tell your representatives in the state Assembly to kill SB 55 (and its companion bill, AB 60) once and for all. And if the Assembly doesn’t stop this, Gov. Tony Evers needs to veto the bill if it comes to his desk.
Berg, of Watertown, served 12 years on the Watertown School Board and 18 on the Watertown City Council.