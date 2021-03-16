Ken Berg: Keep the minutes of local government meetings in newspapers

Beware of destructive activities in the state Legislature that could allow local governments to be less open and transparent.

Some lawmakers claim they want to modernize publication requirements related to school board and other local government meetings. Their tactics sound harmless, but they are not. That’s because current law requires local governments to publish in newspapers the minutes of their meetings. This allows the public to be aware of the activities and actions of their governmental bodies.

This principle of good government could be taken away. The Republican-run state Senate has already passed Senate Bill 55, which now heads to the state Assembly and will require the governor’s signature to become law.