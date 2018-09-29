DE PERE — Illegal immigration poses one of the greatest dangers to our country. And though Democrats should be part of the solution, they’re actually fueling the problem.
For decades, Democrats such as Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, have gone out of their way to ensure that illegal aliens continue to flow across our border and threaten the safety and security of Americans everywhere — including in the senator’s home state of Wisconsin.
While President Donald Trump offered a comprehensive solution to the problem at the beginning of this year, the Democrats ignored it. This was an election year strategy designed to deny any victories to the president.
With an alarming 12.5 million aliens living in the United States illegally, according to the Federation for American Immigration Reform, it’s clear why immigration has become such a pivotal issue for nearly every state.
Wisconsin, unfortunately, has not been immune to the consequences of a broken immigration system. As of 2014, the state has an estimated 80,000 illegal aliens — enough to fill Lambeau Field.
Sustaining this enormous population of illegal aliens does not come cheap. Wisconsin spends hundreds of millions in taxpayer money supporting illegal aliens, according to the federation.
While this cost alone is great, the pain that illegal immigration can cause to our communities is incalculable.
For instance, in 2009, illegal alien Raul Ponce-Rocha murdered a high school student in Wausau. The following year, an illegal alien with a criminal record killed a mother while driving drunk. In 2013, an illegal alien in Wausau was charged with molesting a 7-year-old girl. This year, a five-time deported illegal alien led police on a chase from Wisconsin to Illinois after allegedly threatening to shoot and kill passengers on a Greyhound bus.
These cases were all tragic — and all preventable.
President Trump’s approach to enforcing our immigration laws has begun to turn the tide against violent crimes by illegal aliens. He’s unshackling our brave immigration officers so they can once again arrest criminal aliens. With the full support of the president, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested 364 criminal aliens in August alone, including 33 in Wisconsin.
Last month, the commander in chief revealed that nationally, ICE authorities “arrested over 127,000 criminal aliens ... including those charged or convicted of 48,000 assaults, 12,000 sex crimes, and 1,800 homicides” in 2017 alone.
How could anyone oppose enforcing our agreed on immigration laws that keep us safe? Ask Sen. Baldwin. She has opposed meaningful immigration reform, placing our nation and communities in danger.
In February, Sen. Baldwin voted against a proposal designed to encourage cooperation between local, state and federal officials in detaining violent criminal aliens. Likewise, the senator has consistently criticized the president’s position on building an impenetrable border wall — a vital solution to end the flow of drugs, guns and criminals.
A loyal partisan, Baldwin has voted in line with the Pelosi-Schumer Democratic Party agenda, especially when it comes to illegal immigration.
Prior to her tenure in the Senate, Baldwin represented Wisconsin in the U.S. House of Representatives, during which she voted against building a fence on the Southern border and earned the lowest immigration rating possible from the Federation for American Immigration Reform: 0 percent.
President Trump is making good on his promises — our border is more secure now than it ever was under the previous administration. While he has only received a down payment in funding to build the wall, and has begun that process, the president has revived enforcement measures that have dramatically changed the game for illegal immigrants — but more must be done.
But the Democrats will do everything in their power to dismantle the president’s agenda if they take control of Congress and open our borders wider than ever, compromising American safety further.
Sen. Baldwin and her Democratic colleagues are part of the problem of illegal immigration by blocking President Trump’s real solutions.
By electing Republicans leaders who will back President Trump, we can help him put Americans and their safety first.