Kelly Lecker: When someone is in need, the community steps up

By 7:30 a.m., the Alliant Energy Center in Madison was buzzing with energy this week as volunteers geared up for an experience that can rightly be described as magical.

People filed in Tuesday to unpack hundreds of boxes of toys and set them up for shoppers to see as part of the Empty Stocking Club’s Toy Depot. And more people came to help run the event on Wednesday and Thursday, even when snow made traveling a bit tricky.

The Empty Stocking Club was started by Wisconsin State Journal editors in 1918. It relies on donations and volunteers, and thanks to them -- to you, our readers -- thousands of children will get a major toy and a book for Christmas.

I had a chance to speak with many of the volunteers as holiday music played in the background and shoppers started pulling into the lot. There was Alice, a longtime volunteer who worked both days as a greeter. And Denny, a self-described coddiwompler (it’s on his business card!), which means a retired guy who travels to yet-unknown destinations, but also apparently takes time to help others. Former and current State Journal employees volunteered, too.

Most of these volunteers had helped before, some for 15 years or more. Many came with groups from work, others with a spouse or friend.

One of my favorite things about newspapers is their ability to find people in need and connect them with those who are ready and able to help.

And when you see a need in this community, you step up. Every time.

I remember earlier this year, when the Wisconsin State Journal wrote a story about a class that wanted to go to Washington, D.C., but the teacher couldn’t afford to send them. Readers responded with donations, and the class had more than enough money for the trip.

It’s one of many times you’ve stepped up, and this week was a great reminder of that.

At the Toy Depot, the toys that fill the tables are new, quality toys. They’re meant to be a major gift for each child. To make that happen, the Empty Stocking Club, which is sponsored by the State Journal, relies on reader donations. By Thursday, the community had donated nearly $268,000. Donations can still be made at emptystockingclub.com.

Putting on an event that serves thousands of families takes a great deal of planning and work. Executive Director Lynn Wood runs the program and the Toy Depot with an admirable amount of calm, joy and efficiency. And she would be the first to tell you that the volunteers and donors are what drive the successful operation.

We’re also wrapping up Helping Hands this week. Students write letters to the State Journal about someone they know who is in need, and the paper gives some of them money to help that person. You can find nearly 40 of those letters in the Sunday Best section.

These students write about their parents, or a classmate in need of a coat. Or just someone they know who is going through a tough time. Reporter Gayle Worland spends a great deal of time running this program and working with schools where students write the letters.

One eighth-grader wrote, “I would give it to a classmate of mine. He is always nice but at times he breaks down at school when no one is looking.”

He continued: “The more I think about how his life is makes me more grateful for what my parents give me and provide for me.”

And that is the point, teachers said. Helping Hands provides lessons of empathy and kindness.

One teacher wrote, “This makes such a difference in the lives of so many, and it also has an incredible impact on our students!”

But again, this could not happen without you. Readers donated more than $5,000 this year already to Helping Hands to help pay for the acts of kindness. That’s a lesson in itself. Donations are made at emptystockingclub.com by designating the money to go to Helping Hands.

We’re not the only ones in town running these programs, of course. It seems like every time I go a community event, I learn about another person or group that is working hard to make life better for people in the Madison area.

I’m overwhelmed by the support you show one another in this community, and I’m humbled that our paper can play a role in making these connections.

