Kelly Lecker: We've been separating fact from fiction ahead of Nov. 8 election

You can’t miss the campaign ads.

They’ve been filling the airwaves and your mailboxes. Many of them feature shadowy images and bold, threatening words to cast aspersions on an opponent.

As the allegations fly from all parties, it’s hard to find the kernels of truth in the noise, to get to the heart of the issues.

The Wisconsin State Journal newsroom has been working hard to discern the fact from fiction and lay the issues out for you.

Reporters have been working hard to cover all aspects of the elections, from voting security to the tight races for governor, attorney general and U.S. Senate.

As you head to the polls, this news content could serve as a useful tool to help choose the best candidate.

Mitchell Schmidt and Alexander Shur, the State Journal’s state government reporters, pressed the candidates on the issues, from abortion to criminal justice reform.

Schmidt has covered the issues in the gubernatorial campaign closely, from polling to ad campaigns to where the candidates stand on the issues.

Shur wrote dozens of stories about the race between Ron Johnson and Mandela Barnes for the U.S. Senate. He talked to experts who analyzed the ads by both campaigns, covered the debates and followed the campaign donations.

Two reporters were on hand to cover each debate. One provided live updates as the candidates sparred, and another wrote a detailed analysis of the two debates between Sen. Johnson and Lt. Gov. Barnes and the single debate between Gov. Tony Evers and challenger Tim Michels. Reporter Lucas Robinson also has been closely following the campaigns for Dane County sheriff and the tight race for attorney general.

In a new feature this year, reporters dug into the accusations made against the candidates to tell readers where there was any truth.

That fact-checking involved claims made in campaign ads, at debates and in media interviews by the candidates. The staff looked into the most pervasive claims against candidates and reported the actual facts in the issue.

These stories can help voters weed out the truth amid aggressive, mud-slinging advertisements.

A series of candidate Q&A stories can help you learn more about the candidates and their views, in their own words.

K-12 education reporter Olivia Herken told us that schools across Wisconsin will have 81 referendums on the Nov. 8 ballot. They’ve had 166 referendums this year, the highest number since 2001.

On Election Day, we’ll have a team of reporters, photographers and editors monitoring results, talking to candidates and bringing you up-to-the-minute updates on Madison.com.

We’ll also have live election results for the statewide races so you can follow along as the results are counted. Just visit Madison.com throughout the night.

We’ll follow up with final results, analysis and a look at what the outcomes mean for Wisconsin.

This coverage takes a team of dedicated reporters, editors and photographers, and they’ll keep bringing you the latest election news long after the polls close.