Kelly Lecker: We're making a few changes to focus on local news

News of another mass shooting, this one at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, that killed seven people, brought a familiar sense of frustration and helplessness. I’m sure many of you felt that, too.

Then came another harrowing detail: The suspected shooter told authorities that he drove to Madison after the attack. There, he saw a celebration and seriously considered a second shooting.

The newsroom staff at the Wisconsin State Journal don’t just cover this community. They live here, and they care about its residents. Yet, as journalists do, they put aside their frustration and disbelief to bring readers the details they needed to process the horrific event. They scrambled to find out more about the shooter’s connection to Madison and asked public officials and event organizers what, if anything, can be done to secure what should be happy, carefree summer activities.

Covering Madison and the surrounding area is our core mission at the State Journal. As news and the ways people consume it change, we’re always evaluating the best use of our resources to provide as much local news as possible.

With this occasional column, I hope to give readers a glimpse into the workings of the newsroom and decisions that shape the local content delivered to you in print, on Madison.com and on many digital platforms. I believe that transparency can lead to a deeper relationship between the community and the newsroom and a better understanding of why we sometimes make changes to our products.

So here are a few newsroom updates.

TV listings

If you subscribe to the print edition you probably saw the sample TV book in today’s paper and the notices that we are eliminating the TV grid you see on the features pages during the week and as a standalone sheet on Sundays.

Anyone who subscribes to cable or satellite television can access a guide by pushing a single button on the remote, and many people spend most of their viewing time on streaming networks. So there was no longer a big demand for printed TV grids, and we wanted to provide more meaningful content.

In its place, you’ll see a “What to Watch” section that includes suggestions for TV viewing curated by television editors. We think this will appeal to a wider range of readers, no matter how they access their shows.

I understand that some readers will be upset with this change. You might have gotten used to scanning through the grid to see which shows are offered each night. If you still want a TV guide, you can order a weekly book for $39.95 a year. Call 855-604-7004, mention offer code “plan4” or you can visit tvweekly.com/plan4. The guide, offered at a greatly discounted rate to newspaper subscribers, will be mailed to your home each week.

Regional coverage

Newsroom editors enjoyed a great conversation with about 40 community members at the June 29 forum at the Goodman South library in Madison.

Readers asked important questions about coverage. A couple people asked that we better cover the news in areas outside of Madison, including Mount Horeb and Spring Green.

Newsroom leaders are constantly discussing the best ways to use our resources and how we can make sure we’re covering news that readers want and need to know. We asked forum participants to contact us when there is news at their community. You can email wjscity@madison.com with news ideas and tips, or send me an email at klecker@madison.com. We’ll keep looking for ways to better cover the region.

We are always looking for ways to devote more time and staff to local news coverage, and we strive to provide you with news you can’t get from CNN or The New York Times. That might mean we have to give up what are favorites to some readers, such as the Roughneck Grace column, which I know some of you miss. But the tradeoff will be better breaking and local news coverage, especially on our digital platforms. And we’ll be able to dig deep when big stories arise, such as the fallout from the Supreme Court decision on abortion and the issues facing candidates in August.

Thank you for reading the State Journal, and please weigh in as we continue to evolve.