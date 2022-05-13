Kelly Lecker: We're committed to bettering, reflecting the community

For 25 years, I've kept a postcard from the Vietnam Veterans Memorial close to me at work.

It's faded now. But if you look closely, you can see the words "You did this" written on the back. The woman who wrote those words was just 4 months old when her father was killed in action in Vietnam, and she had dreamed of visiting the memorial but couldn't afford it. I wrote about her and others whose fathers were killed when they were too young to know them, and a kind, anonymous reader paid for her trip to Washington, D.C.

The postcard reminds me of a vital role of journalism, to build an awareness of community needs so those who could use a hand can be connected with the many people who want to help.

I've only been the executive editor of the Wisconsin State Journal for about a month, but already I see that passion to enrich people's lives in the journalists who work at the paper.

Just look at the April 21 story by Elizabeth Beyer about Madison East High School teacher Cesar Martinez, who promised to take his students to Washington if every one of them were accepted into college. They kept their end of the deal, but the GoFundMe page did not raise the $20,000 needed for the trip. Beyer highlighted the dilemma, and by the next day donors had sent in more than $30,000 (it now stands at more than $36,000).

The story not only highlighted the needs of this class, making it possible for kindhearted readers to respond, but it also celebrated a diverse group of 16 young people who worked hard and rose to a challenge. It's exciting to think about what they will accomplish down the road.

This talented State Journal staff is dedicated to shining a light on injustices, from problems uncovered after the resignations of the only two Black zookeepers at Vilas Zoo to a confrontation with an Overture Center employee that left an artist feeling too traumatized to finish the mural she had started. The worker was fired, employees are receiving training and the artist spoke at the 2022 Wisconsin Triennial's opening at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art.

Reporters celebrate this region's successes, too, such as the ambitious efforts in Paoli to revive a creamery building while at the same time helping local farmers.

My role at the State Journal is to remove any obstacles that get in the way of this important journalism.

It's also to build bridges between the State Journal and the community.

I plan to spend much of my time in the next few months getting to know Madison and the people who live here. I want to meet with as many community groups and residents as I can to better understand what you consider to be the area's biggest challenges and success stories. Maybe there is an unsung hero among you, or an inspiring startup we don't know about yet. I'd like to hear those stories.

We're community members too — I'm preparing to move to the South Side — and we care about the success of the region and all people living in it.

Historically, newspapers did not do as well as they could have at ensuring that every community member had a voice. We're changing that. Through outreach and source building, we'll make sure we connect with all Madison-area communities, and our coverage will reflect the diversity of the people living here. We'll continue to capture the heart of Madison and Wisconsin through profiles and feature stories.

And we'll keep working for the underdog. Reporters work hard to keep government accountable by paying attention to the way money is spent and how public bodies operate. These investigations and stories are vital to the community and our democracy, and are at the heart of our mission at the State Journal.

As I familiarize myself with Madison, I could use your help.

Reach out with story ideas, and let me know about must-attend events this spring and summer. I plan to hold a forum or two soon that can help you better learn how to submit a story idea or a letter to the editor, or just learn more about what we do. I hope you stop by to say hello. In the meantime, if there is a community group I should visit, let me know.

I'm thrilled to be back in Wisconsin, where I grew up, and to call myself a Madisonian.

Lecker is the executive editor of the Wisconsin State Journal: klecker@madison.com.

