Finding a nursing home for a loved one is a daunting task. Families have to consider so much, from quality of care to culture to cost. It can be overwhelming.

David Wahlberg reported today on three nursing homes that have “immediate jeopardy” citations and could end up being part of a federal program that provides more scrutiny to troubled homes. The problems were alarming, and families of residents were understandably concerned.

Information in the story came largely from inspection reports, which are publicly available to anyone. If they weren’t, families might not know about these violations and would have to rely on word-of-mouth to evaluate a home, or trust the word of those in charge.

Today marks the beginning of Sunshine Week, which started in 2005 and promotes public information and open government.

Public records laws are meant to ensure the transparency of public bodies so we know our money is being responsibly spent and the officials we elected are working on our behalf.

Safeguards in place to ensure transparency are under constant threat, by laws and rulings that erode public access a little at a time as more and more information gets “protected” from the public. And safeguards are threatened by caretakers of public records who refuse to release them or delay compliance for unreasonable amounts of time.

We should all work to make sure these threats stop before our right to information is more the exception than the rule.

As journalists, we rely on public records to comprehensively report the news from your school boards, city hall, police departments and state government agencies.

The documents we request told us that more than 770,000 Wisconsin drivers have at least one OWI conviction and that a former police chief at Fort McCoy was hired despite a history of sexual harassment complaints. We sued for records about a sexual harassment complaint filed against a lawmaker, and on Thursday an appeals court ruled the refusal and a subsequent eight-month delay to release documents violated open records laws.

Those are just a few examples. Reporters use public records and attend public meetings every day in their reporting, and the community is better informed because of it.

But transparency in government doesn’t just help journalists.

You should be able to read the details of proposed developments or read reports on crime in your neighborhood. You should know how your tax money is being spent, and you have the right to attend meetings of school boards or town councils to hear decisions by people you elect about issues that could affect your daily life.

Citizens can request records, too, and they often do.

The mother of an East High School student in Madison filed a public records request in March 2021 for video footage and other records after she was told that a hidden camera had been discovered in a room that students, including her daughter, often used to change.

She waited three months for an answer and was then denied, so she has filed a lawsuit. The Madison School District has been sued five times in the last 18 months over records, according to a story by reporter Olivia Herken. The Wisconsin State Journal alone has six open public records requests pending with the district, and we’re not alone.

The school district should want the public to see how it operates. Openness builds trust, and in a time when enrollment is declining, faith in the district is essential. Transparency means seeing where the schools can improve, yes, but it can also show parents where they are excelling.

A group of Waukesha residents called Friends of Frame Park, concerned about a proposed baseball stadium at a local park, fought all the way to the Wisconsin Supreme Court to ensure the public would have access to the details of the plan that would transform a park.

The actions earned the group an Openness in Government award, or Opee, from the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council.

And there are public records advocates, including legislators and other public officials, who are trying to ensure the public retains its right to information.

In the Friends of Frame Park case in Waukesha, the Supreme Court last year basically ruled that because the records were handed over after a lawsuit was filed, the plaintiff could not recover attorney fees.

This means nothing is stopping a public agency from withholding public records until it’s sued. There would be no repercussions. Imagine having to go to court every time you wanted a public document.

Sen. Duey Stroebel and Rep. Todd Novak, both Republicans, have introduced a bill that would correct this. The plan would allow fees to be recovered if it was shown that the records were released because of a lawsuit, hopefully removing an incentive to withhold records.

Jim O’Keefe, a longtime city of Madison official, was awarded an openness award by the Freedom of Information Council for his work to provide information to the media and the public. Mike Meier, a Wauwatosa School Board member, was honored for calling out his own school board for meeting improperly.

We need more people like O’Keefe and Meier to speak up, and all citizens to push for transparency by public agencies.