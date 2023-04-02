Tuesday marks the end of another intense campaign season.

Voters will decide on school referendums and other issues. This election, residents of many communities will choose mayors and the people who will sit on their town boards, city councils and school boards.

The state will decide on a new Supreme Court justice in a race that’s being watched around the country amid fights about abortion rights working their way through courts.

There was only one debate between liberal candidate Janet Protasiewicz and conservative candidate Dan Kelly.

Instead, they attacked each other in campaign literature and on television ads, each making the other look like a monster in the black-and-white ads with key words in threatening fonts. Each candidate accused the other of being soft on crime in one form or another.

It’s not the image of an impartial, thoughtful justice you hope you’ll see on a Supreme Court.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and her opponent, Gloria Reyes, on the other hand, seemed willing to debate anytime, anywhere. In fact, one night just before the primary they left a forum at the Urban League around 8:30 p.m. and walked straight into another one across the parking lot.

They disagree on how to handle housing, transportation and body cameras. But they’re willing to debate, and it’s clear their desire to serve is rooted in helping the city and its residents, even if they have different ideas on how to do that. There were tense moments to be sure, especially in the end days of the campaign, but it was largely civil and focused on the issues.

But debate answers are kept to a minute or two, and to say television ads stretch the truth is an understatement. So it can be hard to know what the real issues are and where the candidates stand.

Reporter Dean Mosiman wanted to focus on the city’s most pressing issues and where each candidate stood.

So in a series of articles, he walked Rhodes-Conway and Reyes through the nuances of each issue to better understand how they would address it. Those issues included housing, public safety and body cameras, equity and transportation. They also covered city financing, an important topic considering the city is projected to have a serious budget deficit soon and the next mayor will have to find ways to make up for that.

Reporter Alex Shur covered the debate between Protasiewicz and Kelly.

But his reporting on the race went beyond that. He followed the campaigns and wrote about where each candidate stands on the issues, from abortion to whether recusals are necessary because each candidate is backed by a political party.

He also followed the money, writing about how outside groups spent a record amount of money to support one candidate or the other.

And reporter Chris Rickert did some fact-checking on an ad slamming Protasiewicz for being soft on crime and another accusing Kelly of defending dangerous criminals.

Shur also broke down the two constitutional amendment questions that will appear on the ballot.

We’ve also covered school board debates, told you about school referendums and explained the issues on Madison voters’ ballots.

For other races, we compiled a candidate Q&A for each race so you could hear from the candidates about where they stand on the biggest issues. You can find them on races from the Fitchburg mayor to city council races, and they might provide insight into the candidates’ views on issues you care about.

You can find all of the candidate Q&A stories at go.madison.com/election2023.

Reporters and photographers have spent a great deal of time and effort to bring readers this context and provide them with the information they may need to make an informed choice.

Nearly the entire newsroom will be at work election night, bringing live updates on madison.com and tracking how the candidates and issues are doing online and in Wednesday’s paper. We’ll follow up later in the week with analysis and a look ahead at what the winners hope to accomplish in their terms.

You can find all the election coverage on madison.com. We hope that you find it a valuable resource this election.

On a related note, if you want to see an impressive grilling of candidates, check out the Simpson Street Free Press forum with the Madison School board candidates. Student interviewers were joined by some Madison journalists, and they asked some tough questions. You can find the video at go.madison.com/simpsonstreet.

And don’t forget to vote Tuesday.