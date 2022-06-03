Kelly Lecker: Spelling bee has benefits beyond words

Maya Jean Jadhav’s face registered the confidence she felt as she heard the word she needed to spell.

The Fitchburg teen asked the judge to give her “all the information” about the word: origin, pronunciation, its use in a sentence. But it was clear that she already knew how she would spell the word that describes an abnormal worker ant with minute wings.

“P-t-e-r-e-r-g-a-t-e. Pterergate.” And with that, she turned and triumphantly returned to her seat, having survived another round at the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

On Tuesday, Maya and 233 other bright young spellers took to the stage in Washington, D.C. After two days and seven grueling rounds, 13 spellers made it to the finals. And in dramatic fashion, 14-year-old Harini Logan was crowned champion after a first ever spell-off.

You might already know that in 1985, the Wisconsin State Journal sent me to the national spelling bee. It was good fortune that I'd return to Wisconsin 37 years later as the paper's editor, but not entirely coincidental. The bee experience sparked a passion for words that eventually led to my journalism career.

I watch every round of the national bee each year, and I still feel that nervous twinge as spellers, one by one, approach the microphone. I celebrate the visible relief on the faces of spellers who recognize their word, and empathize with the kids seeking any clue as they ask again and again for the definition or origin of a word they don’t know.

The Wisconsin State Journal has a proud history of sponsoring young hopefuls in the bee, dating back to 1949. The paper’s values align with the national spelling bee’s mission for these youth: to “improve their spelling, increase their vocabularies, learn concepts and develop correct English usage that will help them all their lives.”

These skills are vital in any career. They improve a young person’s verbal and written communication and hone critical thinking skills.

But the benefits of the spelling bee experience reach far beyond language.

Organizers emphasize camaraderie and socializing through events, autograph books and a space to write notes of encouragement to current and future spellers.

These kids root for one another even as they compete. They bond over the shared experience with young people from around the country, and form long-term friendships. They have fun.

Maya has kept in touch with a couple girls she met at the bee when they were in the fourth grade, her father, Nitin, said. Maya said she was thrilled to visit her friends in person again, because this was the first time the national bee was held live in Washington since 2019.

The competition was Maya’s fourth and final national spelling bee. The 13-year-old counted off the benefits of the experience: proven study habits, resilience and a greatly increased vocabulary, to name a few.

Add to that confidence and discipline. It takes guts for these young spellers to stand on stage in front of hundreds of people — and a television audience — to wait for words they may or may not be able to spell. They study hard, but it all comes down to the words they’re handed.

For Maya, this year’s bee ended with a stroke of bad luck. Her final word was “branzino” (sounds like bruhn-ZEE-noh), and with no etymology it was difficult to identify the “a.”

She was disappointed, of course. But Maya, who tied for 32nd place, said she’s grateful for the experience and proud of what she’s accomplished.

The national bee has faced some criticism over the years that isn’t exclusive to this competition. Some worry that children from low-income families don’t have a fair advantage because they can’t benefit from paid tutors or expensive learning tools. The pandemic shifted priorities, and sponsors for the bee dropped from 245 to 198.

But I think each speller will take lessons and experiences from the bee.

For me, a farm girl from rural Wisconsin, it gave me my first chance to travel — a passion of mine to this day — and meet new friends. Like Maya, I learned study habits that helped me all the way through college, and kindled my love of words.

And I cherished the support from the community. I looked back this week through some of the letters and cards I received. Herbert Grover, then state superintendent of public instruction, scribbled on the bottom of a typed letter, “You have a great future.” A woman I don’t know sent a card that read, “Just do your best and I’m sure everyone will be proud of you.” Imagine what would happen if all young people heard these messages.

Maya will attend Stanford Online High School in the fall, a virtual academy associated with Stanford University in California. She wants to be a doctor.

On Wednesday, when that dreaded bell dinged as Maya spelled her last word, head spelling bee judge Mary Brooks told her she was proud of her, but “I think we’re going to be more proud of your plans going forward.”

We’re excited to see that too, Maya.

Lecker is executive editor of the Wisconsin State Journal: klecker@madison.com and @kellylecker.

