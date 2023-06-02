They called Myles Belke “Mr. Bee.”

He was a math teacher at Bonduel Middle School in northeast Wisconsin, so I’m not sure how he became the district’s spelling bee coach. But his work produced five state spelling bee champs from the tiny school in seven years. His own son, Bob, was the third winner in that string of champions.

When I won the school spelling bee in 1985, Mr. Belke offered to study with me for an hour or two after school each day. He didn’t just recite words for me to spell. He encouraged me to think about each word, where it came from and what it meant.

And he made it fun. He recruited other students to help me study. He'd carve out time throughout the day for kids to sneak away to help and would turn studying into a game.

Mr. Belke drove me to the regional bee, and as it ended he asked me if I wanted to take the day off. No, I told him, I’d rather start preparing for the state bee. I’m sure he had better things to do. But he stayed a couple hours to help me study because that was the thing about Mr. Belke – he was there when you needed him.

When I won the state spelling bee, he helped organize an assembly full of balloons and firetrucks and speeches, because Mr. Belke never forgot to take time to celebrate success. He even flew all the way to the national spelling bee, just to support me. And when I was eliminated, he made sure to tell me only that he was proud of me.

I thought about Mr. Belke as I watched Aiden Wijeyakulasuriya of Middleton confidently spell words like "ctenidium" and "glomerulonephritis" in the national bee. It’s exciting to think about how this experience will help shape Aiden’s future.

I had the pleasure of meeting Aiden and his parents at a Rotary Club of Madison event where they honored the top 10 All-City spelling bee competitors, and again when he won the Badger State Spelling Bee in March.

He is a gracious young man with a contagious enthusiasm for words. He wasn’t hung up on winning the national bee, but instead just trying his best, enjoying the experience and finishing better than he did last time he competed. And he did: Aiden made it all the way to the top 25 spellers in the semifinals this year. He made Wisconsin proud.

Next year will mark the 75th anniversary of the State Journal’s involvement in the spelling bee program. I’m proud that we can sponsor the spelling bee, and there isn’t enough room in this column to list all the benefits to the young participants. Increased confidence, a better vocabulary and a chance to meet other like-minded spellers are just a few. Plus, we should celebrate academic achievement any chance we get.

The State Journal plans to send multiple spellers to the national bee next year to give more students this experience, and we’ll be looking for sponsors to help us do that. We see this as an opportunity to help shape the success of local students.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway put it best when she came to the Wisconsin State Journal offices for a meeting last spring.

We were chatting about how I ended up in Madison. I mentioned that winning the spelling bee had sparked an interest in writing that would eventually bring me back here to lead the very paper that put me on that path by sponsoring the bee.

The mayor said this is why the city runs so many programs for young people in Madison. “You plant a seed in a child, and you never know how it’s going to grow,” she said.

Mr. Belke planted a seed with his encouragement and help. The State Journal staff wants to do that for other children.

Mr. Belke and I stayed in touch occasionally after I graduated from college and left Wisconsin. He followed my career and occasionally sent notes to let me know he was still behind me.

It had been almost a decade since we had spoken, though, when I found myself back in Bonduel at a funeral home, celebrating the life of my father. It had been an exhausting day in a way that anyone who has lost a parent can understand. My dad was my rock, and losing him made me feel untethered.

I probably talked to more than a hundred relatives and friends, sharing stories and accepting condolences, before I spotted Mr. Belke. He offered his hand and told me he was sorry. He was there for me, again.

I hope he knows that I did not take for granted the seed he planted that would grow into a passion for words and writing. It’s a good reminder that, as the mayor said, you never know what a difference your involvement will make.