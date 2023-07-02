Tiffany Malone is a realtor who works to help homebuyers who have been shut out of the market. As a doula, Tracey Russell listens to a mother’s needs and guides her through the challenges of childbirth. Afra Smith helps Black women gain financial literacy.

Each of these women saw a need and set about to fill it. The common thread among them is they listened as people told them about obstacles and challenges. And they are trying to make a dent in the vast racial disparities that exist in Dane County.

For more than a decade, community advocates have been raising concerns over racial inequities in education, criminal justice, health care, housing and more. The Wisconsin State Journal has written dozens of stories outlining the statistics:

On the latest state exam results, nearly 45% of white students in the Madison school district scored proficient or advanced on the English and language arts portion, compared to about 10% of Black students and about 21% of Hispanic students.

Infant mortality rates for Black and Latino babies are more than double the rate of white babies in Dane County.

The rate of homeownership for white residents was 63% in 2021, compared to 20.9% for Black residents.

In a series starting today, we introduce you to some people who are working hard to close these gaps. We wanted to go beyond the numbers to the work being done to improve them. All of the people interviewed said it would take time to make a difference, but nothing will change if they don’t keep working on solutions.

Of course other programs and people are working to reduce racial disparities. And it’s important to hold public leaders and institutions accountable for working to address the problem.

We are also looking at newspapers’ roles in highlighting the issues and completely and fairly covering diversity and racial inequities. The media, including the State Journal, traditionally did not cover racism, inequities or diverse communities as well as they should have. Like many organizations, media groups started taking a hard look at themselves after the protests against racial injustice and the murder of George Floyd in 2020.

Our staff needs to reflect the makeup of the area we serve. And we need to ensure, every week, that we are covering all neighborhoods and communities.

Reporters and photographers have been working hard on stories that highlight the triumphs, challenges and culture of Madison. You can see it in a feature by Melissa Perry about a baseball league started by the Dane County Black Men Coalition that gives youth a chance to play baseball at no cost. Or Anna Hansen’s coverage of the annual Kujichagulia Juneteenth celebration. Barry Adams wrote an inspiring profile of marimba busker Eric De Los Santos, and Emilie Heidemann introduced us to a series of Black-owned businesses highlighted on the Dane Buy Local bus tour.

But we can do more, and it starts with looking at the impact of our coverage on residents already facing inequities in Dane County.

At any given time, more than half of the inmates in the Dane County Jail are Black. About 6% of the county’s residents are Black.

When we write about crime in Dane County, we have typically included mugshots from the jail so readers could see the suspect. Reporters and editors have always strived to give readers as much information as possible in a story, and these photos were part of that story.

But lately, we have been talking about the ramifications of running these mugshots on many crime stories.

The suspects have not been convicted when we write the initial stories, and the photos can live forever online even if charges are dropped or a suspect is acquitted.

But more importantly, we do not want to feed a stereotype about who commits crime by running mugshots of suspects in a county where the people arrested are disproportionately Black residents.

We talked with our reader advisory group, and most of them agreed that mugshots were not something that added to their understanding of the story.

So last month, we drastically reduced the number of crime mugshots we run in the newspaper and online with crime stories. There are exceptions, such as major crimes like homicides, crimes involving public officials or instances in which police are searching for a fugitive and the photo is a valuable tool in helping to find that person.

This is just one small change we’re making. We hope this series is another way to help readers better understand how racial disparities affect every person in the community.