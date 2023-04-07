We knew we were in for a wild ride Tuesday.

Voters in Wisconsin were choosing a Wisconsin Supreme Court justice in a race watched around the country. Madison residents were electing a mayor. Former President Donald Trump was turning himself in and appearing in court, and the charges against him would be revealed. On top of that, severe storms were expected to sweep through the area.

Any one of these stories could dominate the Wisconsin State Journal’s front page on a normal day.

But when all the news comes on the same day, the space on the front page starts looking really small.

The editors started debating what Wednesday’s front page would look like five days before deadline. We considered the gravity of each story, what would most interest readers and even how this combination of news would look to readers years from now. Newspapers serve as a record of history for future generations, and we don’t take that lightly.

As the first ex-president to be indicted, Trump’s arrest was historic and the political ramifications will surely unfold over the next year. The winner of the Supreme Court race will most likely be part of a court that decides the legality of abortion. And the mayor will influence housing, rapid transit and more in this growing city.

As a newsroom, we’re surrounded by news all day, every day. We have a solid sense of what makes a big story. Still, we want to make sure we’re providing the community the news that readers think is most important.

So we asked our reader advisory group what they would hope to see on Wednesday’s front page. The group, you might remember, was formed so we could better understand the community and get some input on our coverage. They’re a mix of urban, suburban and rural residents of various ages, backgrounds and political ideology.

They told us they’d like to see the Supreme Court race as the main story in the paper, because they felt that it would most affect the lives of Wisconsinites. Because we’re a local paper, they suggested also making sure the mayor’s race received enough attention. As for Trump, most of the readers’ group told us they were tired of it -- the drama, the coverage and even the photos.

I honestly thought there would be more disagreement on which story is more important. But looking at the paper, I know they were right. Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway’s reelection is important to Madison residents, and the national attention on the Supreme Court race underscores the weight of the decision.

Trump’s arraignment is important news, of course. But locally, the work covering city, regional and state politics means much more. And the long saga of Trump’s charges has made many people weary of the constant updates, especially when it was all over the TV news for much of the day.

Our website and app, of course, highlighted the latest news throughout election night, so the top stories changed as results came in. Readers were notified with breaking news alerts as races were called, and the latest news took the most prominent spots on the website.

By the end of the night, reporters had written stories and gathered results for everything from town boards to area mayors to state referendums. I’m always amazed how well the reporters, editors and photographers work under an extremely intense deadline.

Luckily, the storms weren’t as bad as predicted in the Madison area. It was a nice break after the nine tornadoes that hit southern Wisconsin the previous week.

I’m appreciative of the reader advisory group and their honest, fair assessment of our content over the last two months. They dedicate their time to help us be better, and they hold us accountable. On Wednesday, we had a lively discussion about crime coverage, and they weighed in on our political coverage and more.

It all comes from a place of support for local news. They want to help us succeed, and as avid news consumers they’re able to help us better understand what readers want.

I’d love to hear your feedback on Wednesday’s paper and our election coverage overall, and I appreciate that this community cares about local news and issues.