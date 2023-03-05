In the past month, I’ve seen community involvement at its best across the region.

I saw people packed into the Goodman South Madison library to listen to the mayoral candidates ahead of the Feb. 21 primary. There were questions about racial disparities in education and whether Madison police officers would be outfitted with body cameras, among other things.

Many of the questions focused on concerns that particularly affect the South Side, including development and housing.

Last week’s mayoral debate at Central Library in Downtown Madison focused more on transportation, a potential budget shortfall and housing. Again, that forum was packed.

And in a lighter moment I had the honor of being a judge at Mount Horeb’s adult spelling bee. The competition was fun, but what really stood out was that the hall was packed with people cheering on their neighbors. It was part of the Scandihoovian Winter Festival, a yearly festival in Mount Horeb that celebrates the small community, its heritage and the people who live there.

These are just a few of many events in the area that showcase residents’ concern for and commitment to the community. It’s a commitment we want to reflect in our work at the newspaper.

Reader feedback

The Wisconsin State Journal’s first reader advisory group met Wednesday, and I’m excited to see how these 20 readers will help our news organization.

I asked for volunteers in January, and received more than 140 emails from readers offering their help.

This first group, which includes residents of Madison, the suburbs and rural areas, has already weighed in with thoughtful suggestions for our coverage. They have diverse experiences and backgrounds, and they don’t all agree on what our most important coverage areas should be. But they all support local journalism and want to see us succeed.

Some common themes have already surfaced: more coverage of rural issues, helping readers separate fact from fiction and more work holding leaders accountable.

There is an endless number of stories to be told in this region. What sets this newsroom apart is its ability to dig into the issues behind the story, or the “why” and “how” of the matter. I’m confident this group can help us set priorities so we can tell the stories that matter most to readers and, as one group member said, continue to inform, educate and entertain.

Spelling bee

On Saturday, a new Wisconsin spelling bee champion will be crowned.

The State Journal has long sponsored the state spelling bee and sends the champion to Washington, D.C., to compete with other top spellers in the national bee.

Three Madison spellers will join other high achievers from around Wisconsin on Saturday. It’s a wonderfully intense event, and it’s fun to see the proud but nervous parents cheer on not just their children but all the spellers.

The students’ goal is to make it to the national bee, of course. But the benefits of preparing for the bee are many. These kids see the community celebrate academics. The study habits will serve them well as they continue their education, and they’re building their vocabulary and understanding of languages. And the public competition can give these young students confidence.

The bee will start at 2 p.m. at the Madison Youth Arts Center. I’m proud that the State Journal can play a role in that experience.

E-edition updates

I’ve heard from some readers who are frustrated with the new E-edition, which is a digital replica of the printed newspaper.

The new version offers advantages over our previous E-edition. My favorite is the “puzzles” tab, which will bring up just the crossword puzzle, for example, and allow me to download or print it. It is also easy to zoom in and out using the bar at the top of the page. And I can email a story by simply clicking the “share” button and choosing email.

But there have been technological challenges. The blue triangles that allow readers to click and see a text version of the story were covering some of the type. That should be fixed in the latest updates that made the triangles translucent.

And some articles couldn’t be enlarged, making them difficult to read. We’re working on a fix for that, too, and it should be in place soon. For now, if you enlarge the entire page (using the blue zoom bar at the top) instead of clicking on an article, you should be able to read all the articles.

We care about your experience as you keep up to date on important news, and we have a team working on making it the best it can be.

I appreciate everyone who weighed in on our digital editions and our news coverage.