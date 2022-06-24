Kelly Lecker: Interns bring fresh perspective to community news

Madison shines in the summer.

Anyone who lives here knows that. But first-time visitors marvel at the lakes, festivals and sheer number of people enjoying the vibrant city on a sunny day.

It's been fun to show off my new home to friends and family. Last weekend's adventures with three old friends included the Dane County Farmers' Market (and an unintended front-row seat to the naked bike ride), lunch on Lake Monona and ice cream, of course.

A sign of summer for newspapers is the arrival of the interns, and honestly it's my favorite thing about the season. Interns bring an air of excitement to the newsroom and fresh perspective to community events and news stories.

In an era when it can be a challenge to convince some people to accept facts for what they are — the truth — journalism can be challenging. The interns come in with a determination that reminds me there are plenty of young people ready to pick up the fight to hold the powerful accountable and tell the community's stories.

I had a chance recently to sit down for a few minutes with the Wisconsin State Journal's two summer interns — Will Kubzansky from Brown University and Avani Kalra from Northwestern University.

They had their own reasons for coming to the State Journal. Avani wanted to experience working at a daily newspaper, where deadlines loom and there is always more news than people to cover it. She also wanted to learn about life in a community outside Chicago and Evanston, which she covered at The Daily Northwestern, the university's newspaper where she most recently served as audience engagement editor and assistant city editor.

Will, who is from Washington, D.C., wanted to see firsthand the interesting and sometimes volatile political landscape in Wisconsin. He, too, wanted to learn more about Madison and see what it was like to work at a capital city newspaper.

They both emphasized the importance of journalism to a community and a democracy. Will described it this way: Journalism serves as a guardrail in a time when debates and ideologies take people all over the place. This job is also a chance to witness the news as it unfolds.

Avani added that she appreciates the chance to talk to community members and find what makes them unique. Sharing these stories helps us better understand one another and the area in which we live.

I have mentioned before in this column that the State Journal is committed to covering the fabric of Madison, and Avani and Will have wasted no time helping us with this mission.

Avani told us about a 250-year-old white oak — one of Wisconsin's largest — that was killed when developers dug into its roots, and an artist carved a sculpture out of the remaining 20-foot stump. That stump fell in a recent storm, and neighbors have been trying to salvage what they can of the beloved tree.

She also brought us the story of Ho-Chunk youth retracing history by following an ancestral path in a traditional dugout canoe. Along the way, they followed landmarks and areas significant to Ho-Chunk history and culture.

Will covered a Juneteenth parade and event in Penn Park, told us about Madison's efforts to ward off geese at city parks with fake coyotes and looked into what can be done to prevent cars from crashing into buildings on Williamson Street.

We're excited to see the next generation of journalists doing so well. You can follow their work at Madison.com, and if you see them out and about make sure to give them a warm Madison summer welcome.

Join us at the Goodman South library

Have you ever wondered how to pitch a story idea, or what makes a good letter to the editor?

The State Journal is hosting a forum at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Goodman South Madison library branch, 2222 S. Park St.

We can answer questions about how your voice can be heard, and we'd love to hear what you think we should be covering in this community. We want this to be the first of many conversations between the newsroom and the community.

I hope to see you there.

Lecker is the executive editor of the Wisconsin State Journal.

