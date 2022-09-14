Kelly Lecker: Comics and puzzles have changed, but you can find your favorites at Madison.com

Hagar the Horrible has joined Wisconsin State Journal readers at their breakfast tables for decades.

He and other comic strip classics have been part of the morning routines of adults and children alike, and we’ve been proud to be part of that tradition.

While we respect and appreciate the role the printed newspaper plays in the lives of readers in south-central Wisconsin, we also need to adapt to reader habits. On Tuesday, we made some changes to the comics, puzzles and advice columns that you see in the paper, while adding hundreds of comics and other features to our digital platforms.

We heard from some of you who lamented the loss of your favorite comic or the Cryptoquote that you worked on at the breakfast table. It does not please us to hear from unhappy readers, but the passion for your local newspaper runs deep, and it’s appreciated. One reader said losing his favorite puzzle was like being deprived of the family Christmas letter every single day. Readers don’t want the paper they have known for decades to change, but as with all companies, change is inevitable — and necessary.

More people sit down for breakfast with their phones and iPads now, and they prefer to scroll instead of turn pages. The upheaval and economic uncertainty that started with the onset of the pandemic have pushed many companies to consider their core mission and refocus their resources in support of that cause.

At the Wisconsin State Journal, our mission is clear. We remain committed first and foremost to local news coverage, to providing Madison and south-central Wisconsin residents with the information they need to make informed choices as they go about their daily lives. We serve as watchdogs of public institutions so you know how your money is spent and how your elected officials represent you.

We helped you separate fact from fiction before you headed to the polls in August, and we’re doubling down on our fact checking ahead of the November election. When the only Black zookeepers at the Vilas Zoo quit over alleged racism and animal mistreatment, we were the ones who uncovered it. Now the county has hired an independent investigator to look into the problems at the zoo. Nobody has more reporters and photographers covering the Badgers than the State Journal. We keep you up to date on business developments, traffic, city government and health news, and important environmental issues.

Your support for local journalism has allowed us to do this important work.

To provide this critical service, we need to continue to evolve into a digital-first organization that consistently provides the latest news and sports on your phone, laptop, social media feeds and in your inbox.

We’re putting our resources into supporting reporters, editors and photographers who produce local content. The changes to some longstanding features in the printed paper will help us do that.

Each day from Monday to Saturday, you’ll see a half-page of comics and a half-page of puzzles in the paper. We kept your old favorites, from “Garfield” to “Pearls Before Swine.” “Ask Amy” will still be lending her advice, but you will no longer see Carolyn Hax in the paper.

On Sundays, you’ll still receive four pages of color comics, though some of the individual strips have changed. There will be a full page of puzzles.

Six days a week, you’ll find an extra page of comics in the E-edition. On Sundays, you’ll find four extra comics pages there. That’s twice as many comics as we offered before. You can access the E-edition by clicking on the button at the top right of Madison.com, or directly at wisconsinstatejournal-wi.newsmemory.com.

You can now access hundreds more comics and dozens more puzzles on our digital platforms.

If you haven’t visited our E-edition yet, it will look familiar to you. The pages look just like the printed newspaper, but you can easily change the type size to suit your needs.

Subscribers will now have access to 496 daily comics, about 35 digital puzzles and about 15 columnists, including “Dear Abby” and “Miss Manners,” on Madison.com through the “GoComics” platform at Madison.com/go-comics. You can see your old favorites, like “Calvin and Hobbes,” or funny strips you might not know yet, like “Breaking Cat News.”

Print subscribers already have full access to the E-edition and website. If you haven’t done so already, just create an account at madison.com/users/login.

Print readers will find new content six days a week in the newspaper as well, including a half-page of entertainment news and a half-page of lifestyle features. We added a column focused on emotional health. Horoscopes and Today in History will be there every day.

This is just some of the valuable content in the State Journal. You can find locally produced cartoons by Phil Hands, including the popular “Mendota Marsh.” Know your Madisonian, a feature that runs every Saturday, introduces you to your neighbors and On Wisconsin takes you to interesting places around the state. We have recipes every Wednesday and bring you restaurant news all week. Our sports pages are full of scores, analysis and profiles of local athletes.

Evolution is critical for any business that wants to stay relevant as the world changes.

At the same time, we realize change is hard. It disrupts your routine and can sometimes mean giving up a feature you loved.

We appreciate you, our loyal readers, and the support you have shown the newspaper and its vital role in the community. While you might miss Hagar, we hope we can help you enjoy a new routine with the printed paper and the new digital features.