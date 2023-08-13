I love to show off the Madison area.

The city shines in the summer, with a dizzying number of free concerts, festivals and recreation opportunities. A friend visited last week and marveled at how much Madison felt like a resort town, with boaters, cyclists and hammock enthusiasts wherever he turned.

In 48 hours, we hit more than a dozen events and sites, including my first visit to Dane Dances, arguably one of the most diverse, joyous events all year. The Dane County Farmers’ Market never disappoints. We also kayaked on Lake Monona, relaxed on the Union Terrace and listened to live music in Paoli.

The Wisconsin State Journal has been covering some of Madison’s biggest events this summer, from the CrossFit Games to Art Fair on the Square. You might see a story previewing the event, or live coverage as visitors descend on the Alliant Energy Center.

For many events, we provide coverage through photo packages and videos. Our photographers have a remarkable ability to capture the feel of any event, so these packages are often the best way to convey the festive atmosphere of an event.

And if you get a chance, make sure to check out Gayle Worland’s list of top things to do each Friday morning on Madison.com and in the newspaper. It’s a curated list to help you plan your weekend and not miss a thing.

Today, I want to answer a few questions that readers have asked in the last couple weeks.

Cooks’ Exchange

Many of you have missed Catherine Murray, who offers recipes through her Cooks’ Exchange column. I’ve heard from readers who said they appreciate her “homespun” take on food.

Good news: After a brief pause, Cooks’ Exchange will return to the Wednesday Taste section on September 6. We’re excited to see what new recipes she will have for us.

I appreciate the feedback on her column, and I know Catherine does too.

Why no coverage?

Several readers wondered why we did not write about the Nazi group that disrupted a drag show in Watertown.

There were two reasons. First, we want to focus most of our work on Madison and surrounding communities, and Watertown is out of our coverage area. So we did not attend the drag show as we were covering local events.

We also did not want to give a group spreading hateful messages the attention that it wants, but does not deserve. There is a balance between letting readers know what happened and giving oxygen to a movement of intolerance. We have covered the debate over drag shows and many peaceful protests on a variety of issues. But we did not want to draw attention to a group brandishing swastikas and spreading hateful messages and did not see value in printing photos of the protest in the paper.

Double take

You might have also noticed this week that we printed the same content, including Ask Amy, on two separate pages in the features section of Wednesday’s paper. In a rush to make our print deadline, the team inadvertently placed the wrong content on one of the pages. I’m not going to make excuses for this, except to say that we work hard to make the best product every day of the year, but we’re not perfect. So please accept my apology and know we’ll work to do better.

Thank you for taking time out of your summer fun to read the State Journal’s coverage, and keep the feedback coming.