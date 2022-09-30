Kelly Lecker: 6 new journalists will enhance local news coverage at State Journal

Stories are waiting to be told in every Madison neighborhood.

Many have revealed themselves as I explored the region for the past few months since becoming executive editor of the Wisconsin State Journal.

I’ve come to know South Madison, where I also happen to live, and its neighborhood restaurants and stores. Along the way, I’ve had a chance to visit with leaders working to revitalize the area, including the Rev. Alex Gee, who is leading plans to build the Center for Black Excellence and Culture, and Brenda Gonzalez at the UW South Madison Partnership. The partnership has made it possible for people to get help with anything from taxes to navigating the health system.

These leaders and others on the South Side are changing the area with a series of projects that could be a renaissance the size of which has been unseen in Madison.

I was graciously invited to community organizations such as the Rotary Club, and to visit with leaders of both UW-Madison and Madison Area Technical College, schools where staff and students alike gush about their innovations.

Along the way, I talked to artists, restaurant workers and other community members. I ventured out on the lakes and hiking trails and visited suburbs and small towns in the region. This whirlwind tour, just a taste of south-central Wisconsin really, reminded me time and again of the newspaper’s responsibility to celebrate the region’s success and highlight its challenges.

Neighbors, preservationists to fight proposal to build next to landmark tavern on Near West Side The current owner of the Old Spring Tavern and an adjoining vacant lot contends that any new structure next door will fit the neighborhood and adhere to city rules.

When I moved here, I told you that newspapers historically have not done as well as they could have to ensure that every community member had a voice. I said our coverage would reflect the diversity of people living here.

Restaurant review: Dude, go to Borough for truffle mac and cheese, avoid grilled Caesar The new brewpub and restaurant, which took the place of Rockhound Brewing Company on Park Street on July 1, has perfected mac and cheese.

I have also reiterated over the last few months our commitment to covering local news, which is vital to any community. We would continue to serve as watchdogs of your public money and show you the heart of Madison in our stories about the people working to lift up this region.

Those commitments are top of mind today, as I introduce six talented journalists who have joined our staff to help work on those efforts.

These journalists will be part of a staff that works hard every day to bring you the most important news of the day. Like you, they care about the community in which they live and work, and you won’t find a more dedicated newsroom.

Melissa Perry, a Northwestern University graduate who most recently interned at WBEZ Chicago, will cover race, culture and community in a newly created beat. Everyone in the newsroom shares the responsibility of reflecting the diversity of Madison in our coverage, but Perry will amplify those efforts with her news stories and profiles. She also will be part of a team that regularly discusses our coverage to make sure we represent diverse perspectives.

Daniela Jaime, an Illinois State University graduate, joins us as a general assignment reporter. She is committed to covering issues that highlight injustice and also will be part of a team of newsroom staff to discuss diversity issues. She previously worked as a writer and editor at Fontenelle Art in Chicago and as a reporter at Chicago Documenters and City Bureau.

Kirsten Adshead joins us as a seasoned journalist with more than 20 years of experience, including covering Wisconsin government and politics. Adshead also organized the Badger State Spelling Bee, which the State Journal sponsors. We’re thrilled to have her as a leader in the newsroom as assistant city editor.

UW doctor resigns as head of orthopedics after surgery center proposal denied Dr. Tom Zdeblick steps down after Dr. Robert Golden, UW medical school dean, blocks plan for center mostly owned by UW doctors.

Olivia Herken came here from the La Crosse Tribune, where she worked as a reporter primarily covering local government. She is a graduate of UW-Madison. She’s back in Madison covering education. She’ll be writing news about local school districts as well as issues facing students and the education system.

Addison Lathers is a UW-Madison graduate and was editor of The Daily Cardinal, one of the student newspapers on campus. She most recently interned at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel with that newsroom’s investigations team. Addison will cover the Wisconsin Dells and Juneau County areas.

Kimberly Wethal will cover higher education issues. She worked most recently with the Janesville Gazette. She’s covered education, general assignment and government, and she hit the ground running in her beat covering colleges and universities and tackling issues that affect students today.

I trust you’ll welcome these new Madisonians, and feel free to reach out to them if you have a story of your own. We’ll continue to enhance the coverage of our community.