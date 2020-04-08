Kelda Roys: Yesterday’s elections were a disaster for democracy and public health. Here’s how we prevent one next time.

Yesterday’s election was a disaster for democracy and public health.
Thousands of voters waited hours in line, walked miles to reach the nearest consolidated polling place, waited for requested absentee ballots that never came, or stayed home to stay alive. The National Guard hastily stood in for poll workers who were unable or unwilling to risk their own or their loved ones’ lives to run an election that every other state delayed.
Given the pandemic, it’s no stretch to say that people will become ill and die as a result of having tried to vote yesterday, especially in Milwaukee, where the sheer number of voters made social distancing impossible.
Two last-minute court decisions restricted Wisconsinites’ ability to vote safely — one overturned Gov. Evers’ emergency order to delay in-person voting, and the other rescinded additional time for absentee ballots to be returned.
Neither court met in person; they prioritized their own safety. In fact, all seven Wisconsin Supreme Court justices had already voted absentee in the April 7 election. But nine right-wing justices — five on our federal Supreme Court and four on Wisconsin’s — didn’t think the rest of us deserved to cast our ballots safely, despite thousands who requested ballots on time but didn’t receive them.
This won’t be the last time voting is disrupted by pandemic, attack or natural disaster. Postponing an election isn’t a great option — elections are critical to a functioning democracy and government, especially when the current occupant of the White House openly states his desire to stay in power despite election results. We can’t trust the courts to protect us — they chose to make voting more difficult and dangerous, presumably to help a conservative colleague keep his state Supreme Court seat.
Systematic disenfranchisement and voter suppression by GOP officials is nothing new, though the pandemic provided an easy route to lower turnout this time. As the ranking member of the Assembly’s Elections and Campaign Finance Committee, I fought Republican legislators who schemed to make voting harder, especially for groups that lean Democratic. The restrictions they pushed disproportionately targeted students, seniors, disabled people, low-income workers, those with limited transportation options and above all, Black, Indiginous and other communities of color.
Democracy only works when everyone has a voice in our government — especially at the ballot box. As a matter of democracy, racial justice and public health, Wisconsin must move to a universal vote by mail system — an improvement I and many good government advocates have supported for decades.
Before our Aug. 11 and Nov. 3 elections, Wisconsin must enact universal vote by mail, preferably with automatic voter registration. It’s simple: every eligible Wisconsin voter would get their ballot by mail, and in-person voting would remain available for those who move or don’t have a fixed address.
Twenty-six states hold some or all elections exclusively by mail, and the advantages go far beyond keeping our elections secure during a crisis. Mail voting lets voters research candidates and issues, making a more informed vote, and it increases voter turnout, especially for groups that face barriers to in-person voting.
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg summarized the dilemma in her dissent to the court's ruling: “Either (Wisconsinites) will have to brave the polls, endangering their own and others' safety. Or they will lose their right to vote, through no fault of their own.”
Let’s make sure no Wisconsinite has to face that horrible choice again.
Kelda Roys is a former legislative leader who served as ranking member on the Assembly Committee on Elections and Campaign Finance Reform, an attorney and small business owner, and a Democratic candidate for state Senate in the 26th District.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!