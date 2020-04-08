Kelda Roys: Yesterday’s elections were a disaster for democracy and public health. Here’s how we prevent one next time.

Yesterday’s election was a disaster for democracy and public health.

Thousands of voters waited hours in line, walked miles to reach the nearest consolidated polling place, waited for requested absentee ballots that never came, or stayed home to stay alive. The National Guard hastily stood in for poll workers who were unable or unwilling to risk their own or their loved ones’ lives to run an election that every other state delayed.

Given the pandemic, it’s no stretch to say that people will become ill and die as a result of having tried to vote yesterday, especially in Milwaukee, where the sheer number of voters made social distancing impossible.

Two last-minute court decisions restricted Wisconsinites’ ability to vote safely — one overturned Gov. Evers’ emergency order to delay in-person voting, and the other rescinded additional time for absentee ballots to be returned.

Neither court met in person; they prioritized their own safety. In fact, all seven Wisconsin Supreme Court justices had already voted absentee in the April 7 election. But nine right-wing justices — five on our federal Supreme Court and four on Wisconsin’s — didn’t think the rest of us deserved to cast our ballots safely, despite thousands who requested ballots on time but didn’t receive them.