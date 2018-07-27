Let’s make Wisconsin the best place to raise a family and grow a business.
Recent years have been tough, but as I travel around our beautiful state, I’m filled with hope and optimism. Our common-sense Midwestern values — opportunity, fairness, community — still matter. Everywhere I travel, people are ready to turn the page on the negativity and division of the past — they’re joining our movement to build a better future.
Our Building Wisconsin’s Future agenda will help Wisconsinites succeed, families like the Britts, whose local elementary school closed after a funding referendum failed. Their district laid off 39 teachers, including Karleigh Kramer-Britt. We’ll fully fund schools to meet the needs of every child, and fix disparities that deprive urban and rural schools of needed resources. We’ll end our failed experiment with privatization and vouchers: Public money is for public schools, period.
I’m running for people like Debbie McNulty, whose prescription medication costs over $5,000 — she lives in fear of losing her insurance. That’s why we need universal health care coverage. While working toward a single-payer system, we’ll build on the Affordable Care Act, make BadgerCare a public option, lower health care costs, and take on big pharmaceutical corporations that jack up prices without cause.
We’re here so our daughters don’t have fewer rights than our mothers. If Roe v. Wade is overturned, Wisconsin’s criminal abortion ban could be enforced again. Our next governor must champion reproductive rights — I alone have a proven track record of fighting for choice.
We’re campaigning for Andy and Alyssa, the kind of hardworking young couple Wisconsin must attract and keep. Student loan debt affects every decision they make — their ability to buy a home or car, have kids, save for retirement. We’ll tackle this crisis for the nearly 1 million Wisconsinites with student loans, and lower the cost of college for future generations.
For the Mahoneys, on the brink of being evicted from their new home, we’ll stop the reckless Foxconn corporate welfare deal that will pollute our air and water and bust our budget. We welcome all businesses that pay fair taxes, follow our laws, and respect workers and natural resources. To raise wages, spur economic growth, and create lasting prosperity, we’ll restore workers’ rights, fix our crumbling roads, and invest in small businesses and modern infrastructure like transit, high-speed rail, clean energy, and broadband.
I’m a proud progressive, a born-and-raised Badger, and a former legislative leader with a track record of turning big ideas into real results. As the executive director of NARAL Pro-Choice Wisconsin, we passed the first pro-choice law in decades through an anti-choice, Republican Assembly. As a state legislator, I helped expand BadgerCare to over 80,000 Wisconsinites. As a law student in the Innocence Project, I worked with conservatives to pass criminal justice reforms and prevent wrongful convictions. I don’t just talk about progress — I’ve made real change in tough, divided political environments. I’m also a small-business owner and entrepreneur. I don’t just talk about economic growth — I’ve built a company from the ground up that now covers 41 counties.
As your governor, I will continue to deliver results for you and families across Wisconsin.
Our positive vision has built incredible momentum, inspiring voters throughout Wisconsin — especially energizing the voters we need to win in November: our Democratic base, Gen X and millennials, and women. I’m a seasoned executive and effective lawmaker, ready to govern on Day One and use our powerful governorship to build a better, fairer, more progressive future for our state. I ask for your vote on Aug. 14.
To learn more and hear the stories discussed here, visit www.keldaforgovernor.com.
Kelda Roys is a Democratic candidate for governor.
Editor's note: The Capital Times invited all candidates for Wisconsin governor to write op/ed columns making their cases to voters. We are publishing one column daily beginning July 22 and will collect them in our Election Roundup prior to the Aug. 14 primary. The Democratic gubernatorial candidates' columns will also appear in our weekly print edition, half on July 25 and half on Aug. 1.