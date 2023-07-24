This State Journal editorial ran on July 24, 2003:

Since the 1870s, Wisconsin has wisely prohibited anyone but an officer of the law from carrying a concealed weapon. This smart public policy should stand in spite of a new effort to overturn it.

Some Wisconsin lawmakers want to let the masses pack hidden heat. State Rep. Scott Gunderson, R-Union Grove, and Sen. David Zien, R-Eau Claire, claim their bill will clarify confusion between the state ban and a more recent state constitutional amendment granting citizens the right to bear arms.

The misguided measure uses a state Supreme Court decision as ammo. The court recently ruled that the constitutional amendment allows owners of homes and businesses to carry guns on their property so long as it's for a lawful purpose.

But gun advocates have intended all along to renew their effort to legalize hidden firepower: The current measure is a carbon copy of a concealed-carry bill thwarted last year by the state Senate. The new measure, allowing gun owners who pass a background check to get a five-year permit to tote their weapon under wraps, is updated only to reflect the court ruling.

But the justices breathed new life into a tired argument that exploits public fears of violent crime. It goes like this: Law-abiding people can't rely on police and need to defend themselves from armed criminals. The bad guys always find a way to get guns, so citizens ought to be able to carry concealed weapons to fight gunfire with gunfire.

But that's the problem. Overturning Wisconsin's 130-year-old concealed weapons ban might make people feel safer. But common sense suggests that the more would-be vigilantes stand tall on the streets, the more difficult and dangerous it will be for law enforcement to do its job. ...

Urge your lawmaker to put a permanent trigger lock on the effort to blow away the concealed weapons ban.