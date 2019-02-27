Weather Alert

...SNOW AND FREEZING DRIZZLE INTO THE MORNING... .THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY CONTINUES INTO MID MORNING AS THE THREAT FOR FREEZING DRIZZLE MIXED IN WITH SNOW CONTINUES, ESPECIALLY SOUTH OF THE DELLS, FOND DU LAC, AND SHEBOYGAN. THE LIGHT GLAZE CAN MAKE UNTREATED ROADS VERY SLICK FOR THE MORNING COMMUTE. HIGHEST TOTAL SNOWFALL AMOUNTS ARE TOWARD FOND DU LAC AND SHEBOYGAN WITH 3 TO 5 INCHES, AND LOWEST AMOUNTS SOUTHWEST OF MADISON WITH AN INCH OR LESS. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...PERIODS OF SNOW AND LIGHT FREEZING DRIZZLE THROUGH MID MORNING. AN ADDITIONAL DUSTING TO UP TO AN INCH OF NEW SNOW IS POSSIBLE, ALONG WITH A GLAZING OF ICE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN, INCLUDING MILWAUKEE, RACINE, KENOSHA, WAUKESHA, PORTAGE, BEAVER DAM, MONTELLO AND PRINCETON. * WHEN...UNTIL 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SNOW COVERED AND SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW, SLEET OR FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SLIPPERY ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&