Keep the BRT off State Street — Sue Bauman, Dave Cieslewicz, Joe Sensenbrenner, Paul Soglin

But we do not support routing BRT around the Capitol Square and along the first three blocks of State Street. These streets are the heart of Madison’s central business district, and have a higher and better use than as a transit corridor. The mayor’s stated support for removing buses from lower State Street shows that she understands and agrees with this concept.

The sad reality is that State Street and the Square are currently suffering and need to be reimagined, revitalized and remade. The pandemic has caused cities around the world to look with new eyes at how sidewalks and streets can be repurposed for more dining, shopping and entertainment options.

Madison must do likewise.

But making a binding commitment now to the high-frequency deployment of 60-foot-long buses will preclude any such initiatives. Such a commitment would be counterproductive and not rider-friendly, given that existing Downtown events will force the temporary rerouting away from the Square and State Street at least 70 times a year. These events contribute millions of dollars to the Madison economy and are necessary to the continued viability of Downtown.