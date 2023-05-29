Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

This State Journal editorial ran on May 25, 1998:

In the program for this year’s Memorial Day ceremonies in Madison is a roll call of city veterans who died in the year ending May 1. The listing of World War II veterans alone totals nearly 200 names; an additional 60 names are found on the Korean War list.

Those roll calls are a jarring reminder that the realities of life and death are catching up with the “citizen soldiers” who fought to protect democracy against totalitarianism, first during World War II (1941 to 1945) and later in Korea (1950 to 1953).

For the most part, living veterans of those two wars are in their 70s now; even the youngest Korean War veterans are pushing 65.

Every day, when one of those veterans dies, a little bit of our living link with America’s great struggles against fascism, militarism and communism passes with them.

It also poses a challenge for those Americans who are much younger — the children and grandchildren of those veterans, as well as veterans of more recent conflicts — to keep alive the purpose and meaning of Memorial Day. ...

The end of the Cold War means that the long stalemate between the United States and the Soviet Union is over, but the world is troubled by new dangers.

India’s recent nuclear tests, Pakistan’s promise to reciprocate, unrest in Indonesia and the enduring uncertainties of China’s intentions throughout Asia are examples.

The nation’s “citizen soldiers” are mortal, but their contributions to our way of life are enduring.

Remember them today by pledging that their sacrifices will be guarded by those who follow in their footsteps.